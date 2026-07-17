Akiflow plans your day on top of the tools where work actually happens. ClickUp puts the plan and the work in one Workspace, which is why individuals who try it bring their teams along.
"We were juggling Smartsheet, Slack, Toggl, and three other tools, re-entering the same update in each one. Consolidating onto one connected workspace meant status is entered once and synced everywhere."
"We were on Airtable, Monday, Trello, Notion... it was a mess. Nothing was working."
See the differenceLast updated July 2026
Akiflow schedules the day. ClickUp holds the day's work. Here is where the two overlap and where only one of them shows up.
|Feature
|ClickUp
|Akiflow
|
Free plan
Whether you can use the product without paying.
|Free ForeverUnlimited members
|None7 day trial only
|
Product scope
What the subscription actually covers.
|Full work platformTasks, Docs, Chat, Calendar, Dashboards
|Daily plannerTasks and calendar for one person
|
Team offering
How each product handles more than one user.
|Shared WorkspaceSpaces, permissions, guests
|Per member planningShared availability, pinned collaborators
|
G2 rating
From each product's live G2 profile. See breakdown
|4.6 / 512,921 reviews
|4.8 / 599 reviews
|
Time blocking and daily planning
ClickUp Calendar auto-blocks focus time from your tasks and reschedules around meetings. Akiflow's drag and drop time blocking stays its core strength, and its June 2026 Schedule Optimizer added auto-scheduling. Learn more
|✓ Auto scheduled
|✓ Manual plus Optimizer
|
Projects at team scale
ClickUp structures work as Workspace, Spaces, Folders, and Lists with subtasks and dependencies. Akiflow added subtasks in its June 2026 release, and G2 reviewers still cite missing task dependencies. Learn more
|✓ Full hierarchy
|Personal lists
|
Docs and wikis
Collaborative Docs ship on every ClickUp plan, including Free Forever. Akiflow reviewers ask for notes and document features it does not offer. Learn more
|✓ All plans
|✗ Not offered
|
Dashboards and reporting
ClickUp Business adds unlimited Dashboards with advanced cards for team reporting. Akiflow's analytics cover one person's tasks and productivity stats. Learn more
|✓ Team Dashboards
|Personal stats
|
Automations
ClickUp includes native Automations, with 5K actions per month on Business and webhook integrations. Akiflow offers AI Workflows and routes broader automation through Zapier and IFTTT. Learn more
|✓ Native
|Via Zapier, IFTTT
|
Admin and security controls
ClickUp Business adds Google SSO, and Enterprise adds SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, audit log, and data residency. Akiflow team admins manage members and billing, with no SSO, SCIM, or audit controls listed. Learn more
|✓ SSO, SCIM, audit log
|✗ Not listed
|
Task capture from other apps
Akiflow's Universal Inbox collects to dos across 10+ native integrations plus Zapier and IFTTT, its signature move. ClickUp captures work through Email in ClickUp, Chat, and Forms. Learn more
|✓ Email, Chat, Forms
|✓ Universal Inbox
|Free plan
|$0Free Forever. Unlimited tasks and members, Collaborative Docs, Chat, Calendar View.
|No free plan7 day free trial, then paid only.
|Entry paid plan
|$7/user/moUnlimited, billed yearly. Unlimited storage, integrations, time tracking.
|$19/user/moPro Yearly, billed yearly. One plan, all features.
|Next tier
|$12/user/moBusiness, billed yearly. Adds Dashboards, 5K Automations, Google SSO.
|$34/user/moPro Monthly. Same features as yearly, month to month billing.
|Enterprise tier
|CustomEnterprise, contact sales. SAML SSO, SCIM, HIPAA, data residency.
|None publishedTeam pricing shown per member on the Akiflow teams page.
|AI
|$9/user/moBrain AI add-on, billed yearly. Free plans can trial AI.
|IncludedAki, the AI assistant, is part of the single Pro plan.
Akiflow sells a single Pro plan: $34 per user per month billed monthly, or $19 per user per month billed yearly. There is no free tier, only a 7 day trial, and the subscription buys daily planning for one person while every tool holding the actual work keeps charging you separately.
Subtext paragraph 2: ClickUp starts at Free Forever with unlimited members, and the Unlimited plan at $7 per user per month billed yearly adds unlimited storage, integrations, and native time tracking. The invoice math is blunt. The full work platform costs less per seat than the planner that sits on top of one.
Akiflow's own teams page calls it the personal productivity system behind high performing teams, and that framing is accurate. Its team offering is per member daily planning with pinned collaborators and shared availability. Each person gets a better calendar, but nobody gets shared projects, assignment workflows, or a common view of the work.
ClickUp is structured for groups from the first click. Spaces, Folders, and Lists organize work by department, permissions control who sees what, and real-time Chat and shared Dashboards keep execution visible across the team. When the second person joins, ClickUp gets more useful and Akiflow simply gets purchased twice.
Akiflow's Universal Inbox pulls tasks from Gmail, Slack, Notion, Asana, and ClickUp itself into one keyboard driven queue, and reviewers genuinely love how fast that triage feels. The strength is real but narrow. The inbox organizes work it cannot execute, so every source app stays open, connected, and billed.
ClickUp removes the layer instead of polishing it. Tasks, Docs, Chat, Forms, and Email in ClickUp live in the same Workspace, so capture, planning, and execution happen where the work already is. Teams like Revive Real Estate went from five tools to one, which is consolidation Akiflow is not designed to attempt.
Aki, Akiflow's AI assistant, turns natural language into tasks and events, and the June 2026 Schedule Optimizer now auto-arranges the day. Credit both, and note the boundary. They optimize whatever syncs in, because project status, documents, and teammate workloads live in systems Akiflow only connects to.
ClickUp's AI starts with that context already in hand. Calendar auto-blocks focus time from the tasks in your Workspace and reschedules when meetings move, working with Google Calendar and Outlook. ClickUp Brain answers questions from your tasks, Docs, and Chat, since the record it reads is the record you work in.
There is no dedicated Akiflow importer, and most Akiflow tasks originate in the apps it syncs with. Anything native to Akiflow moves through a spreadsheet file. Read the migration guide →
Akiflow earns its place for a specific solo workflow. For work that involves anyone else, ClickUp is the stronger pick.