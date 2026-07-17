Compare Productivity Tools

ClickUp vs. Akiflow

Akiflow is a personal time-blocking planner that schedules work your team still executes somewhere else. ClickUp is one platform for tasks, Docs, Chat, Calendar, and reporting, so planning and execution live together. If your day runs through a team, ClickUp covers both jobs and starts free, with no separate planner subscription to maintain.
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The verdict

Why teams switch from Akiflow to ClickUp

Akiflow plans your day on top of the tools where work actually happens. ClickUp puts the plan and the work in one Workspace, which is why individuals who try it bring their teams along.

The four reasons
  1. One platform replaces the stack. Tasks, Docs, Chat, and Calendar ship together, so the apps Akiflow only connects to become features you already own. The comparison table below shows the overlap line by line.
  2. You can start at zero. ClickUp Free Forever has no member limit, while Akiflow sells a single paid plan behind a short trial. The money factor further down breaks the cost gap into real numbers.
  3. Built for the whole team. Spaces, permissions, and shared Dashboards carry work across departments, where Akiflow organizes one person's calendar. The decision framework maps which team types fit which tool.
  4. Switching is a spreadsheet away. Your Akiflow tasks probably already live in the tools it syncs with, and anything native moves through an importer. The migration steps below walk the path.
From teams that consolidated

"We were juggling Smartsheet, Slack, Toggl, and three other tools, re-entering the same update in each one. Consolidating onto one connected workspace meant status is entered once and synced everywhere."

Pat Henderson · Founder & Executive Producer, path8 Productions · Customer story, Jul 2026

"We were on Airtable, Monday, Trello, Notion... it was a mess. Nothing was working."

Kris Levine · Director of Technology, Made In Cookware · Customer story, Jul 2026

What happens when the stack becomes one platform

3 weeks

Made In Cookware moved its whole company off Airtable and onto ClickUp in three weeks, finishing ahead of schedule.

5 tools to 1

Revive Real Estate consolidated project management, communication, and reporting from five separate tools into one ClickUp Workspace.

60% less prep

path8 Productions cut meeting prep from 30 to 60 minutes down to about 10 after centralizing project data in ClickUp.

See the difference

Last updated July 2026

ClickUp vs. Akiflow compared

Akiflow schedules the day. ClickUp holds the day's work. Here is where the two overlap and where only one of them shows up.

Feature ClickUp Akiflow
At a glance
Free plan
Whether you can use the product without paying.
 Free ForeverUnlimited members None7 day trial only
Product scope
What the subscription actually covers.
 Full work platformTasks, Docs, Chat, Calendar, Dashboards Daily plannerTasks and calendar for one person
Team offering
How each product handles more than one user.
 Shared WorkspaceSpaces, permissions, guests Per member planningShared availability, pinned collaborators
G2 rating
From each product's live G2 profile. See breakdown
 4.6 / 512,921 reviews 4.8 / 599 reviews
Features
Time blocking and daily planning
ClickUp Calendar auto-blocks focus time from your tasks and reschedules around meetings. Akiflow's drag and drop time blocking stays its core strength, and its June 2026 Schedule Optimizer added auto-scheduling. Learn more
 ✓ Auto scheduled ✓ Manual plus Optimizer
Projects at team scale
ClickUp structures work as Workspace, Spaces, Folders, and Lists with subtasks and dependencies. Akiflow added subtasks in its June 2026 release, and G2 reviewers still cite missing task dependencies. Learn more
 ✓ Full hierarchy Personal lists
Docs and wikis
Collaborative Docs ship on every ClickUp plan, including Free Forever. Akiflow reviewers ask for notes and document features it does not offer. Learn more
 ✓ All plans ✗ Not offered
Dashboards and reporting
ClickUp Business adds unlimited Dashboards with advanced cards for team reporting. Akiflow's analytics cover one person's tasks and productivity stats. Learn more
 ✓ Team Dashboards Personal stats
Automations
ClickUp includes native Automations, with 5K actions per month on Business and webhook integrations. Akiflow offers AI Workflows and routes broader automation through Zapier and IFTTT. Learn more
 ✓ Native Via Zapier, IFTTT
Admin and security controls
ClickUp Business adds Google SSO, and Enterprise adds SAML SSO, SCIM provisioning, audit log, and data residency. Akiflow team admins manage members and billing, with no SSO, SCIM, or audit controls listed. Learn more
 ✓ SSO, SCIM, audit log ✗ Not listed
Task capture from other apps
Akiflow's Universal Inbox collects to dos across 10+ native integrations plus Zapier and IFTTT, its signature move. ClickUp captures work through Email in ClickUp, Chat, and Forms. Learn more
 ✓ Email, Chat, Forms ✓ Universal Inbox
Pricing
Free plan $0Free Forever. Unlimited tasks and members, Collaborative Docs, Chat, Calendar View. No free plan7 day free trial, then paid only.
Entry paid plan $7/user/moUnlimited, billed yearly. Unlimited storage, integrations, time tracking. $19/user/moPro Yearly, billed yearly. One plan, all features.
Next tier $12/user/moBusiness, billed yearly. Adds Dashboards, 5K Automations, Google SSO. $34/user/moPro Monthly. Same features as yearly, month to month billing.
Enterprise tier CustomEnterprise, contact sales. SAML SSO, SCIM, HIPAA, data residency. None publishedTeam pricing shown per member on the Akiflow teams page.
AI $9/user/moBrain AI add-on, billed yearly. Free plans can trial AI. IncludedAki, the AI assistant, is part of the single Pro plan.
Pricing as published on akiflow.com/pricing and clickup.com/pricing as of July 2026. Annual billing rates shown.
ClickUp's 4.6 rating is earned across 12,921 G2 reviews spanning every team size and industry. Akiflow has been reviewed 99 times. The category chart is Capterra's ClickUp vs. Akiflow comparison, updated July 14, 2026. Akiflow scores well on ease of use and support, the expected profile of a single purpose tool onboarding a small user base. ClickUp wins the categories that decide a platform purchase, functionality and value for money, and it wins them at scale.
What actually sets them apart

The four differences that decide it

Feature lists blur together, so this comparison runs on four axes instead. The sections below cover what each subscription costs, who the product is built to serve, what it replaces in your stack, and how much of your work its AI can actually see. ClickUp wins this matchup on scope, and each axis shows where.
The money

One paid plan versus a platform that starts free

Akiflow sells a single Pro plan: $34 per user per month billed monthly, or $19 per user per month billed yearly. There is no free tier, only a 7 day trial, and the subscription buys daily planning for one person while every tool holding the actual work keeps charging you separately.

Subtext paragraph 2: ClickUp starts at Free Forever with unlimited members, and the Unlimited plan at $7 per user per month billed yearly adds unlimited storage, integrations, and native time tracking. The invoice math is blunt. The full work platform costs less per seat than the planner that sits on top of one.

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Team fit

A planner for one person versus a Workspace for the whole team

Akiflow's own teams page calls it the personal productivity system behind high performing teams, and that framing is accurate. Its team offering is per member daily planning with pinned collaborators and shared availability. Each person gets a better calendar, but nobody gets shared projects, assignment workflows, or a common view of the work.

ClickUp is structured for groups from the first click. Spaces, Folders, and Lists organize work by department, permissions control who sees what, and real-time Chat and shared Dashboards keep execution visible across the team. When the second person joins, ClickUp gets more useful and Akiflow simply gets purchased twice.

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The stack

Akiflow sits on top of your tools. ClickUp replaces them.

Akiflow's Universal Inbox pulls tasks from Gmail, Slack, Notion, Asana, and ClickUp itself into one keyboard driven queue, and reviewers genuinely love how fast that triage feels. The strength is real but narrow. The inbox organizes work it cannot execute, so every source app stays open, connected, and billed.

ClickUp removes the layer instead of polishing it. Tasks, Docs, Chat, Forms, and Email in ClickUp live in the same Workspace, so capture, planning, and execution happen where the work already is. Teams like Revive Real Estate went from five tools to one, which is consolidation Akiflow is not designed to attempt.

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Context

AI that plans from the work itself

Aki, Akiflow's AI assistant, turns natural language into tasks and events, and the June 2026 Schedule Optimizer now auto-arranges the day. Credit both, and note the boundary. They optimize whatever syncs in, because project status, documents, and teammate workloads live in systems Akiflow only connects to.

ClickUp's AI starts with that context already in hand. Calendar auto-blocks focus time from the tasks in your Workspace and reschedules when meetings move, working with Google Calendar and Outlook. ClickUp Brain answers questions from your tasks, Docs, and Chat, since the record it reads is the record you work in.

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Moving from Akiflow to ClickUp

There is no dedicated Akiflow importer, and most Akiflow tasks originate in the apps it syncs with. Anything native to Akiflow moves through a spreadsheet file. Read the migration guide →

  1. Export your Akiflow tasks. Get them into an Excel, CSV, JSON, TSV, or TXT file with one task per row.
  2. Run the Spreadsheets Importer. Map columns to task names, due dates, priority levels, and any Custom Fields.
  3. Reconnect your calendar. Sync Google Calendar or Outlook and let ClickUp Calendar block time from your imported tasks.
Which is right for you

ClickUp vs. Akiflow: Which should you choose?

Akiflow earns its place for a specific solo workflow. For work that involves anyone else, ClickUp is the stronger pick.

Choose Akiflow if...

  • You work solo, love keyboard driven planning, and want one inbox pulling tasks from every app you use.
  • Your team's project tools are settled and you only need a personal daily planner layered on top.
  • You plan every day by hand and prefer full control over drag and drop time blocking.

Choose ClickUp if...

  • Your work involves other people and you need tasks, Docs, Chat, and Calendar in one shared Workspace.
  • You want to start free and add paid features only when your team actually needs them.
  • You are done paying for a planner on top of the tools that hold the real work.
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Verdict by team typeBetter fit
Solo consultant planning each day across many client appsAkiflow
Startup moving from personal to do lists to shared projectsClickUp
Agency running client work, docs, and reporting togetherClickUp
Department that needs permissions, Dashboards, and admin controlsClickUp
Power user who keeps a separate manual time blocking ritualAkiflow
Your Questions, Answered

Frequently Asked Questions

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A new Era of ClickUp

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