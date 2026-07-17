Akiflow sells a single Pro plan: $34 per user per month billed monthly, or $19 per user per month billed yearly. There is no free tier, only a 7 day trial, and the subscription buys daily planning for one person while every tool holding the actual work keeps charging you separately.

Subtext paragraph 2: ClickUp starts at Free Forever with unlimited members, and the Unlimited plan at $7 per user per month billed yearly adds unlimited storage, integrations, and native time tracking. The invoice math is blunt. The full work platform costs less per seat than the planner that sits on top of one.