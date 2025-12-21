11 công cụ tạo chatbot tốt nhất để tự động hóa cuộc hội thoại với khách hàng trong [năm]

Chatbots are back in focus. This time, AI chatbot platforms are powering accurate responses in real time instead of spitting out stiff, scripted replies.

That shift changes daily customer interactions for most online businesses. AI chatbot conversations now handle everything from simple FAQs to complex troubleshooting.

In fact, about 60% of users between the ages of 25 and 34 said they had used chatbots on direct-to-consumer (D2C) websites.

Previously, building advanced chatbots meant hiring developers or learning a new scripting language. Now, modern chatbot builders let you design custom chatbots with visual builders, drag-and-drop flows, and AI models that understand natural language (even if you have limited technical knowledge).

In this guide, we’ll explore the best chatbot builders and their pricing plans, so you can automate conversations and grow your business without rebuilding your entire stack.

Top 11 ChatBuilders At a Glance

Here’s a side-by-side comparison of the top chatbot builders, covering key features, pricing, and real user ratings to help you choose the best fit.

Tool Best For Key Features Pricing* ClickUp Internal team support and task automation AI Agents, ClickUp Brain, Chat-to-Task, AI Automation Builder, deep integrations Free plans; customizations for enterprises Botpress Custom AI agents with LLM and knowledge base RAG pipelines, multi-agent bots, LLM support, real-time sync, API logic Free, paid plans starting from $89/month per user Intercom Scalable customer support with proactive AI AI bot Fin, no-code builder, live routing, CRM integrations Paid plans starting from $39/month per user Chatbase AI agents trained on internal data Upload PDFs, Slack/Notion integrations, multilingual support, task automation Free and paid plans starting from $40/month per user Dialogflow Multilingual NLP and contextual chatbots NLP intent detection, 14+ channel support, CX flow builder, analytics Custom pricing Tidio AI + live chat for small businesses Lyro chatbot, drag-and-drop builder, live chat dashboard, chatbot analytics Paid plans starting from $29/month per user Chatfuel Chatbot flows for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp Meta integrations, AI agents, comment triggers, Stripe & Shopify integrations Paid plans starting from $23. 99/month per user Ada Enterprise AI support across chat, SMS, voice AI agents, voice automation, CRM triggers, personalization, enterprise integrations Custom pricing IBM watsonx Assistant Secure, scalable, enterprise-grade chatbots Visual builder, LLMs, HIPAA compliance, multi-channel support, performance dashboards Free and paid plans starting from $140/month per user Kommunicate Hybrid AI and human support Dialogflow/OpenAI integration, live agent handover, analytics, multichannel support Free and paid plans starting from $100/user

How we review software at ClickUp Our editorial team follows a transparent, research-backed, and vendor-neutral process, so you can trust that our recommendations are based on real product value. Here’s a detailed rundown of how we review software at ClickUp.

What Should You Look for In Chatbot Builders?

Imagine you run a growing e-commerce business and want a chatbot to answer common customer questions and pass qualified leads into your CRM. You probably don’t have time to learn a new programming language or stitch together five different tools.

The best chatbot builders help you build conversational interfaces with just enough structure to stay on brand, while AI fills in the gaps with accurate responses. They also integrate with your existing tools and knowledge base, so the bot can act on all your customer data instead of guessing.

Look for a chatbot builder that offers:

A visual builder with drag-and-drop flow design, so non-developers can build chatbots and update logic quickly

Customization options for the chat widget, tone, and content, so your bot reflects your brand across websites and apps

Built-in NLP and AI models, so your AI chatbot can understand natural language and handle variations of customer questions

I ntegrations with CRMs, help desks, analytics tools like Google Analytics, and messaging channels such as Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp

Dashboards to analyze chatbot performance and track resolution rates to fine-tune flows based on real conversations

Also Read: How to Use AI Workflow Automation

Top 11 Best Chatbot Builders

Below, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best chatbot builders—from intuitive drag-and-drop tools to advanced AI chatbot platforms with powerful analytics and integration features.

1. ClickUp (Best for internal team support, task routing, and project assistance)

Bring efficient communication to life with ClickUp’s AI-powered features

Most teams don’t struggle because they lack information. They struggle because that information is scattered across tools or buried in outdated docs. That’s a classic example of work sprawl. Employees end up spending a huge portion of their day hunting through channels instead of helping customers or moving projects forward.

ClickUp turns that chaos into a single converged AI workspace. With ClickUp AI Agents and ClickUp Brain, you can build internal AI chatbot experiences that live directly in your workspace. Here’s a quick overview of what you can achieve with ClickUp.

AI Agent Chat + automation for internal support

Create custom AI Agents with preset instructions and responsibilities with ClickUp AI Agents

ClickUp AI Agents act like internal support bots that know your workspace inside and out. They respond to questions from your team, pull answers from Docs and tasks, and can even route requests into structured workflows so no information is missed.

You can add Chat Agents into ClickUp Chat so they watch specific channels, respond to repeated internal questions, post daily digests, or summarize long threads. That means IT or Ops teams can use ClickUp Chat plus AI Agent Chat to triage internal tickets, answer common “how do I” questions, and route requests into the right queues without a human agent jumping in every time.

Use prebuilt agents or create custom agent workflows in chat to handle your projects

When a teammate fills out a request form, the agent can create a structured task and send an AI reply through ClickUp Brain to confirm that the request has been logged. This level of automation reduces the need for a human agent to step in for every routine update.

Always-on internal support concierge via AI

ClickUp BrainGPT extends your AI chatbot beyond the workspace window and into your desktop and browser, so AI can support internal conversations wherever you work.

Here is how to use it for better internal support and business growth:

Ask deep questions across all your customer data : ClickUp BrainGPT can search across your work apps and the web using multiple AI models. You can ask questions like “Which open bugs are blocking our top three accounts?” or “Show me patterns in recent chatbot conversations about billing issues. ” It then pulls from tasks, Docs, and connected tools to give contextual answers instead of isolated snippets

Choose the right AI model for each internal workflow: ClickUp BrainGPT supports multiple AI models, such as ChatGPT and Gemini, under a single secure permissions system, allowing you to select the best option for each task. Because everything runs under ClickUp’s privacy controls, third-party models do not train on your business data

No-code automations with the AI Automation Builder

Toggle on the automation you need or customize rules via AI based on your workflows

ClickUp’s AI Automation Builder lets you describe what you want to automate in plain language, and it suggests a complete automation with triggers and actions. You can start from over 100 automation templates and then refine the flow instead of writing code or stitching multiple chatbot builders together.

For example, you can create rules like:

“When a form tagged ‘Urgent outage’ is submitted, create a P1 task, assign it to the on-call engineer, and post an update in the incidents Chat channel. ”

“When a ticket in Intercom or Zendesk is tagged ‘feature request,’ create a linked task for product, add the customer account, and move it into the feedback list. ”

Because these automations sit on top of all your customer data and existing systems, you can connect websites, messaging channels, and support tools. You can then choose to analyze chatbot performance and internal request volume with Custom Fields and ClickUp Dashboards instead of exporting data into separate spreadsheets.

ClickUp best features

Centralize internal chatbot conversations, tasks, and Docs in one workspace with ClickUp Chat and ClickUp Brain

Connect ClickUp to tools like Intercom, Zendesk, email, and more so external customer conversations become linked tasks with full history

Track internal request queues, response trends, and SLA metrics in ClickUp Dashboards to see where AI Agents and automations are reducing manual work

Search across ClickUp and connected apps with Enterprise AI Search , then turn answers into ClickUp Tasks or updates in a click

ClickUp limitations

Currently focused more on internal team support than customer-facing chatbot use cases

Some AI features, like custom agents and summaries, require a paid ClickUp Brain add-on

ClickUp pricing

ClickUp ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5. 0 (10,800+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5. 0 (4,500+ reviews)

What users have to say about ClickUp

This G2 reviews noted:

One of the standout additions is the AI tool, ClickUp Brain. It’s transformed how I manage tasks and projects by automating routine processes and providing intelligent suggestions, saving me considerable time and effort.

One of the standout additions is the AI tool, ClickUp Brain. It’s transformed how I manage tasks and projects by automating routine processes and providing intelligent suggestions, saving me considerable time and effort.

🧠 Did You Know: While AI once sparked fears of job loss, 89% of employees now say it reduces repetitive tasks and gives them more time to focus on other important tasks—learn more about this in AI in the Workplace.

2. Botpress (Best for building customizable AI agents with deep LLM integration)

via Botpress

Most chatbot platforms give you either a straightforward or a developer-heavy toolkit. Botpress aims to bridge that gap by giving teams fine-grained control over how AI agents behave, without sacrificing a visual builder.

Botpress lets you build advanced chatbots and AI agents that pull from your website, files, and internal knowledge base. Its Knowledge Agent syncs content in near real time, while RAG (retrieval-augmented generation) pipelines help your bot answer complex customer questions with better context.

You can plug in popular AI models from providers like OpenAI and Anthropic and build conversational interfaces that live across websites, chat widgets, and messaging channels.

Botpress best features

Stack multiple AI agents inside a single bot, such as knowledge agents, personality agents, and summarization agents

Train custom chatbots on websites, PDFs, and Docs using RAG pipelines so chatbot conversations stay context-aware

Deploy bots across websites, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, and other platforms

Extend flows with JavaScript actions, HTTP calls, and integrations with existing tools for full control

Use analytics to analyze chatbot performance and refine flows based on real user data

Botpress limitations

Higher learning curve for small teams or marketers without technical knowledge

Publishing to Meta channels like Instagram or Facebook requires additional setup

Native broadcast and campaign features are lighter than full marketing automation platforms

Botpress pricing

Pay-as-you-go : Free

Plus : $89/month

Team : $495/month

Managed: $1495/month

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Botpress ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5. 0 (440+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5. 0 (30+ reviews)

What users have to say about Botpress

This G2 review stated:

I like the combination of LowCode and ProCode as well as integrations of variety of tools available to build RAG-based Chatbots quickly. The UI is intuitive and easy to understand.

I like the combination of LowCode and ProCode as well as integrations of variety of tools available to build RAG-based Chatbots quickly. The UI is intuitive and easy to understand.

📽️ Looking to build your own custom ClickUp AI Agent? Here’s how ClickUp deploys AI to make task automation easier:

3. Intercom (Best for scaling customer support with proactive AI chatbots)

via Intercom

When customer support volume spikes, teams often end up working with multiple tools: email, live chat, shared inboxes, and phone calls. That fragmentation makes it hard to deliver consistent experiences.

Intercom focuses on unifying those channels into one AI-driven customer support platform. Its AI chatbot, Fin, powered by OpenAI, can answer customer questions using your help center, knowledge base, and previous conversations, then hand off to a human agent when needed.

Fin is especially designed to give accurate responses and integrates with live chat data so conversations feel natural.

Intercom best features

Use Fin to answer common customer questions using your help center and AI knowledge base

Build chatbot flows with a no-code visual builder to automate routing, FAQs, and lead capture

Connect bots to your website, mobile apps, and other messaging channels for consistent experiences

Automatically route complex issues to human agents while preserving full conversation context

Integrate with tools like Salesforce, HubSpot, and Google Analytics to keep customer interactions tied to business metrics

Intercom limitations

Higher pricing tiers may be too steep for small businesses

Bot customization is limited compared to developer-focused platforms

AI performance depends heavily on the quality of your AI knowledge base

Intercom pricing

Essential : $39/month per user

Advanced : $99/month per user

Expert : $139/month per user

Fin AI Agent: Custom pricing

Intercom ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 5/5. 0 (3,650+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 5/5. 0 (1,120+ reviews)

What users have to say about Intercom

This Capterra review highlights:

Having a live AI-powered support chat available 24/7 is an incredibly useful tool for many businesses. Whenever customers have questions, the chat can try to help even in off-hours.

Having a live AI-powered support chat available 24/7 is an incredibly useful tool for many businesses. Whenever customers have questions, the chat can try to help even in off-hours.

📖 Also Read: Best Intercom Alternatives for AI Customer Service

4. Chatbase (Best for AI-powered support agents trained on your data)

via Chatbase

Customer support teams are under constant pressure, from handling rising ticket volumes to responding across multiple platforms.

As businesses scale, the volume of repetitive customer questions can overwhelm even well-staffed teams: “Where’s my order?” and “How do I cancel?”

Chatbase steps in with a smarter approach. This chatbot builder enables you to train an AI chatbot on your own content, such as help center articles and product documentation, allowing it to deliver fast, context-rich answers without requiring human intervention.

Chatbase best features

Train agents on your own data by uploading PDFs, help center docs, or public URLs

Connect with tools like Slack, Notion, Stripe, Calendly, Zendesk, and more to pull and update customer-specific data

Customize AI actions to let the bot perform tasks like rescheduling meetings, changing addresses, or routing complex issues

Revise bot responses easily with a “Chat Logs” interface and confidence score filter

Provide multilingual support in 80+ languages with automatic language detection and translation

Chatbase limitations

No visual flow builder or ability to define conversation paths

Limited lead capture customization; only basic fields like name, email, and phone

No built-in live chat or proactive outreach on platforms like Facebook or WhatsApp

Chatbase pricing

Custom, credit-based pricing

Chatbase ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: 4. 3/5. 0 (70+ reviews)

What users have to say about Chatbase

This Capterra review captured:

It has been a great experience so far. Being able to tailor make a chatbot that shares relevant info about our business.

It has been a great experience so far. Being able to tailor make a chatbot that shares relevant info about our business.

📮 ClickUp Insight: Repetitive tasks hold back 24% of workers from doing meaningful work, while another 24% feel their skills go unused—leaving nearly half the workforce creatively blocked and undervalued. ClickUp changes that by automating routine work with AI agents that act on triggers. When a task is completed, ClickUp’s AI Agent can instantly assign the next step, update statuses, or send reminders—no manual follow-up needed. Create custom, no-code AI Agents with ClickUp 💫 Real Results: STANLEY Security cut report-building time by over 50% using ClickUp’s customizable reporting tools, allowing teams to focus on insights instead of formatting.

5. Dialogflow (Best for advanced NLP and multilingual chatbot experiences)

via Google

Many chatbots break down when users ask slightly different questions.

That’s where customer support stalls. If your bot can’t grasp intent, your team ends up intervening manually, defeating the purpose of automation.

Dialogflow, Google’s AI chatbot platform, is purpose-built to tackle this. Instead of relying on fixed flows, it uses natural language processing (NLP) to understand user intent and extract meaningful data from conversations, no matter how they’re phrased.

Dialogflow best features

Understand user intent with precision using training phrases and customizable Entities

Support AI chatbot deployment across 14+ platforms, including websites, messaging apps, and voice-based assistants

Leverage Dialogflow CX’s flow builder for more advanced, contextual conversational interfaces

Integrate seamlessly via APIs and webhooks to connect with existing tools and systems

Analyze chatbot performance with built-in training tools, fallback tracking, and user input analysis

Dialogflow limitations

Requires coding to store customer data or personalize chatbot conversations

Lacks a visual drag-and-drop interface for building chatbot flows

No native live chat integration for human handoff

Steeper learning curve with Dialogflow CX for non-technical users

Dialogflow pricing

Custom pricing

Dialogflow ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (130+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 4/5 (25+ reviews)

What users have to say about Dialogflow

This Capterra review noted:

DialogFlow makes it easy to manage appointment booking and information delivery easier for customers when you integrate it in your chat applications which customers usually use to communicate with you.

DialogFlow makes it easy to manage appointment booking and information delivery easier for customers when you integrate it in your chat applications which customers usually use to communicate with you.

6. Tidio (Best for combining live chat and AI chatbots to support small businesses)

via Tidio

Small businesses and lean teams rarely have the bandwidth to respond to every customer message in real time. Add different time zones, and customers can easily wait hours for a basic answer.

Tidio combines live chat, chat widget customization, and AI chatbot capabilities in one interface, so you can automate the first line of support while still jumping into conversations when needed.

Its AI chatbot, Lyro, learns from your FAQs and knowledge base, then answers customer questions automatically. It is designed to reduce support load quickly for small teams without demanding coding experience.

Tidio best features

Train Lyro chatbot automatically on your FAQ and support content

Manage live chat, AI chatbots, and messaging channels from one dashboard

Use the drag-and-drop builder to create custom chatbot flows

Connect with email tools, Google Analytics, and CRMs for deeper insights

Monitor chatbot performance with built-in reporting and conversation stats

Tidio limitations

Limited flow complexity compared to developer-focused platforms

Free plan includes branding and restricts chatbot volume

Tidio pricing

Starter : $29/month per user

Growth : $59/month per user

Plus : $749/month per user

Premium: Custom pricing

Tidio ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 7/5. 0 (1,840+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 7/5. 0 (575+ reviews)

What users have to say about Tidio

This G2 review highlighted:

Tidio is a really handy tool for managing customer chats and automating basic conversations. The interface is clean, easy to get started with, and it integrates well with most websites.

Tidio is a really handy tool for managing customer chats and automating basic conversations. The interface is clean, easy to get started with, and it integrates well with most websites.

💡 Pro Tip: Worried AI might replace your team instead of supporting them? How to Use Human-Centric AI in the Workplace shows you how to turn AI into a powerful teammate.

7. Chatfuel (Best for selling and supporting directly on Meta platforms)

via Chatfuel

Most e-commerce brands lose potential customers because of broken messaging journeys.

A shopper adds a product to the cart but never completes the purchase. Or they ask a question on Instagram and wait hours for a response. Now, multiply that across hundreds of daily interactions.

Chatfuel solves this by turning your Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp channels into fully automated sales and support engines. Its intuitive flow builder and ChatGPT-powered AI agents help you build conversational interfaces. These handle everything from abandoned cart recovery and appointment booking to lead qualification and live chat routing.

Chatfuel best features

Build and automate chat flows across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp without coding

Handle abandoned carts, upsells, and lead capture using AI-powered messaging agents

Respond to comments, mentions, and DMs with triggers and automation

Integrate with Stripe, Google Sheets, Calendly, Shopify, and Zapier

Use built-in analytics and A/B testing to optimize flows and campaign performance

Chatfuel limitations

Cannot duplicate chatbot flows across different channels

Limited multi-language support for global audiences

No native web chat widget for websites outside Meta platforms

Advanced use cases (e. g. , custom NLP or API calls) require technical setup

Chatfuel pricing

Business for Facebook : $23. 99/month per user

Business for WhatsApp and Instagram : $39/month per user

Enterprise: $400/month per user

Chatfuel ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 4/5 (40+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 3/5 (25+ reviews)

What users have to say about Chatfuel

This G2 review shared:

I used the blocks way to create a bot. Now I switched to flows and I love it ! Easy to understand, easy to manage, no skill in code needed, it’s perfect!

I used the blocks way to create a bot. Now I switched to flows and I love it ! Easy to understand, easy to manage, no skill in code needed, it’s perfect!

📖 Also Read: AI Uses Cases & Applications for Enterprise Teams

8. Ada (Best for enterprise-grade customer service automation across channels)

via Ada

Most enterprise support teams are trapped in a frustrating cycle: rising customer expectations, unpredictable ticket volumes, and a patchwork of systems that slow everything down.

Ada helps companies escape this cycle by delivering AI-first customer service that automates interactions across voice, chat, SMS, and more.

This AI communication tool’s biggest differentiator is deep enterprise integration: Ada plugs directly into CRMs, payment gateways, ticketing platforms, and analytics tools. It then syncs your customer data to deliver more personalized and reliable experiences.

Ada best features

Train AI agents to handle millions of customer conversations autonomously using your existing documentation, FAQs, and workflows

Integrate with 30+ enterprise tools like Salesforce, Shopify, and Contentful to pull data and trigger actions in real time

Deploy AI voice agents to automate phone support, replacing IVRs with conversational AI and reducing agent handle time by up to 42%

Coach your AI agents over time using testing, feedback, and scorecards to drive continuous improvement

Support 50+ languages and scale seamlessly across high-traffic digital channels with enterprise-grade uptime and security

Ada limitations

Pricing is not publicly available and requires a consultation

Trustpilot reviews raise concerns around usability and customer satisfaction

Limited visibility into setup complexity without a product demo

Less suitable for smaller businesses or early-stage startups due to its enterprise focus

Ada pricing

Custom pricing

Ada ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 6/5 (160+ reviews)

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What users have to say about Ada

This G2 review highlighted:

We have a chatbot report we complete weekly, along with daily checks, making sure our customers are receiving relevant answers instantly.

We have a chatbot report we complete weekly, along with daily checks, making sure our customers are receiving relevant answers instantly.

🧠 Did You Know: 37.1% of marketers say generating high-quality leads is their biggest challenge. How to Use AI for Lead Generation and Amplify Your Sales Pipeline shows you how to automate the grunt work and boost conversions with smarter targeting.

9. IBM Watsonx Assistant (Best for enterprise-grade virtual agents)

via IBM

Imagine a global bank facing 10,000+ customer queries per day, ranging from password resets to mortgage status checks. Their support team is stretched, and their legacy chatbot can’t handle nuanced, multilingual conversations.

That’s where the IBM Watsonx Assistant makes a difference. Designed for enterprise environments, this AI tool for customer service helps teams build virtual agents.

These typically run across web, mobile, and messaging channels while respecting strict data and compliance requirements. With a no-code visual builder and IBM’s language models, you can create conversational flows that draw from your knowledge base and connect to back-office systems.

IBM Watsonx Assistant best features

Build AI-powered chatbots using a visual builder that non-developers can understand

Integrate with third-party apps and communication channels like SMS, WhatsApp, and web chat widgets

Use built-in dashboards and NLP metrics to analyze chatbot performance and improve intents

Deploy bots in highly regulated environments with features that support HIPAA-aligned implementations and secure handling of customer data

Extend conversational interfaces with voice and telephony integrations for call center scenarios

IBM Watsonx Assistant limitations

Onboarding can feel complex due to registration and verification requirements

Fewer tutorials and learning resources than other chatbot platforms

Integration with third-party apps may require technical knowledge

IBM Watsonx Assistant pricing

Lite : Free

Plus : Pricing as per user specifications

Enterprise: Pricing as per user specifications

IBM Watson Assistant ratings and reviews

G2 : Not enough reviews

Capterra: Not enough reviews

What users have to say about IBM Watsonx Assistant

This G2 review captured:

It’s impressive on the natural language processing front and makes our customer service more responsive and the user more intuitive.

It’s impressive on the natural language processing front and makes our customer service more responsive and the user more intuitive.

📖 Also Read: How To Integrate AI Into Your Website

10. Kommunicate (Best for hybrid AI + human support chatbots)

via Kommunicate

Imagine a customer landing on your website at 2 a. m. with a billing question that is too nuanced for a simple bot but too urgent to wait until morning. Many chatbot builders either automate everything or rely entirely on human agents.

Kommunicate offers a hybrid model. You can build custom chatbots or connect AI engines like OpenAI, Dialogflow, and Amazon Lex, then layer real-time live chat on top.

Customer conversations can begin with a bot, then transition to a human agent within the same chat widget when needed.

Kommunicate best features

Build custom chatbots using drag-and-drop or integrate with leading AI chatbot engines like OpenAI, Dialogflow, and Amazon Lex

Automate chatbot conversations while offering real-time agent takeover for complex customer interactions

Connect your chatbot to multiple messaging channels, including WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and website chat widgets

Access detailed chatbot performance analytics to improve customer interactions and optimize resolution times

Use customer data to personalize replies, assign conversations to teams, and trigger actions across platforms like HubSpot and Salesforce

Kommunicate limitations

The visual chatbot builder may feel limited for advanced users

Some integrations require technical knowledge or developer support

The reporting and analytics dashboard lacks customization options

Kommunicate pricing

Starter : $40/month per user

Professional : $200/month per user

Enterprise: Custom pricing

Kommunicate ratings and reviews

G2 : 4. 8/5 (20+ reviews)

Capterra: 4. 6/5 (40+ reviews)

What users have to say about Kommunicate

This G2 review noted:

We’ve greatly benefited from using Kommunicate, which has significantly improved our handling of customer inquiries and boosted their satisfaction. It’s great because you can connect it with different channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and web chat all in one place.

We’ve greatly benefited from using Kommunicate, which has significantly improved our handling of customer inquiries and boosted their satisfaction. It’s great because you can connect it with different channels like Facebook, WhatsApp, and web chat all in one place.

🧠 Did You Know: Nearly 60% of US companies already use Generative AI for marketing, but few know how to build AI agents that automate end-to-end workflows. The blog How to Build an AI Agent for Better Automation breaks it down so you can gain that edge today.

Here are 3 additional helpful chatbot builders that align with the tools we’ve already featured:

ManyChat : Lets you automate entire customer journeys inside social channels to drive conversions with order updates and product suggestions

Landbot : Helps you create interactive, visually engaging chatbots for your website, WhatsApp, or internal workflows

Voiceflow : Combines conversation design, flow mapping, and testing tools into one workspace so you can prototype, test, and deploy voice and chat agents across channels

ClickUp Boosts Your Productivity

With one-third of Americans using AI chatbots, it’s clear that businesses need to keep pace with customer expectations and provide 24/7 responsiveness.

The rise of no-code chatbot builders means more teams can now design intelligent assistants without touching a single line of code.

But here’s the catch: most platforms focus on external automation—sales chats, FAQs, and customer tickets. This is where ClickUp distinguishes itself. While other platforms help you answer customer questions, ClickUp helps your entire company think, work, and decide faster.

The results? Real teams are already seeing the difference:

Using ClickUp has led to 30% faster product development at Atrato, alongside 20% less developer overwork thanks to smarter task automation.

In a world where support demands are constant and projects progress rapidly, a mere chatbot is insufficient. If you’re looking for one that acts, routes, summarizes, and learns, sign up for ClickUp now!