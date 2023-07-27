Learning Analysis identifies the discrepancy between employees' present knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSAs) and the expected (KSAs) in a specific job task. Through this analysis, a learning program for the employees will be developed. This ClickUp Learning Analysis Task template provides a structured flow to conducting learning analysis.
Template Includes
- 💪🏼 Effort Level
- 👤 Learning and Development Head
- ⏳ Analysis Progress
- 👥 Team Members
- 📍 Focused Job