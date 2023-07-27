WareHouse KPI

This template offers a convenient way to compile all your warehouse data and weekly warehouse KPIs in one list to improve warehouse efficiency and warehouse management for better overall profitability. In this template, we'll focus on inventory KPIs to serve as a reference for other KPIs that you may deem applicable to your warehouse.

Template Includes

    • +3
    • FILED, FOR AUDIT, FOR VALIDATION, IN PROGRESS, PENDING, WARNING: MULTIPLE RISKS

  • Inventory Shrinkage
  • Receiving Efficiency
  • Comments
  • Units Put-Away Incorrectly
  • Accidents
  • Time Since Last Accident
  • Receiving Cycle Time
  • Date Processed
  • Total Orders Shipped
  • Put-away Cost
  • Date Shipped
  • Inventory Turnover Rate
  • New Stock Received
  • Units Sold
  • Date of Last Accident
  • Inventory On Hand
  • Orders Delivered On Time
  • Month
  • Date Received
  • Orders Repacked
  • Receiving Cost
  • Picking and Packing Cost
  • Inventory-to-Sales Ratio
  • Inventory Carrying Cost
  • Picking Efficiency
  • Picking Accuracy
  • Order Lead Time (Days)
  • Inventory-to-Sales Ratio
  • Put-away Date
  • Inventory Accuracy

  • 🔴 Inventory KPIs per Week
  • 🟢 Weekly Data
  • 🔵 Product Inventory
  • Inventory KPI per Product
  • Start Here!
