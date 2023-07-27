Urban Planning

  • Space

  • Intermediate

Kickoff your Urban Planning projects with a structure that makes sense! Manage all of your projects across locations from request to execution - directly inside your Workspace! Use custom fields to track project phases and locations to view your projects in a map!

Template Includes

    • CLOSED, IN PROGRESS, REQUESTED
    • +6
    • ARCHIVED, COMPLETE, DONE, SIGN OFF COMPLETE, TO DO, IN PROGRESS, ON HOLD, IN PROGRESS, AWAITING SIGN OFF
    • +15
    • SIGN OFF COMPLETE, DONE, PLANNED, AWAITING SIGN OFF, SIGN OFF COMPLETE, ARCHIVED, AWAITING SIGN OFF, ARCHIVED, IN PROGRESS, PLANNED, DONE, REQUESTED, AWAITING SIGN OFF, IN PROGRESS, REQUESTED, REQUESTED, PLANNED, DONE

  • Internal Cost

  • Time tracking
  • Priorities
  • Tags
  • Time estimates
  • Milestones
  • Custom fields
  • Remap dependencies
  • Dependency warning
  • Multiple assignees
  • Emails clickapp

  • List
  • Project SOP
  • Start Here
  • List
  • Board

  • When checklist are resolved, change status.

  • When due date arrives, post comment.

  • When task created, apply template.

  • When due date arrives, change watchers.

  • When due date arrives, change watchers.

  • When subtasks are resolved, change status.

  • When task created, apply template.

  • When checklist are resolved, change status.

  • When task created, apply template.

  • When due date arrives, change watchers.

By continuing to use this site you consent to the use of cookies on your device as described in our cookie policy unless you have disabled them. You can change your cookie settings at any time but parts of our site will not function correctly without them.
