Use Board Skills Matrix to create a detailed summary of the skills of the board members. Select only the best and the most suitable leaders from different industries and departments!
Template Includes
- 🧠 Strategy Development
- 😖 Conflict Management
- 👷♂️ Labor & Human Resources
- 🤝 Cross Cultural & Diversity
- 💬 Communication
- 🤵♀️ Leadership
- ⚙️ Technology Literacy
- Years Served in Board
- ⚠️ Risk Management
- 💲Financial Literacy
- 💻 Cybersecurity
- Overview
- Technical Skills
- Generic Skills
