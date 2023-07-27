A template based on the necessary emergency requirements of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is known as an Emergency Action Plan (EAP). For the purpose of facilitating and organizing their responses during workplace emergencies such as severe weather, protracted power outages, pandemics, and more, organizations with more than 10 employees should establish, implement, and update their emergency action plans.
Workplace Emergency Action Plan
Template Includes
- Medical Emergency
- Workplace Emergency Action Plan
- Fire Emergency
- Power Interruption Emergency
- Natural Calamities Emergency