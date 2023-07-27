Having a reliable and up-to-date contact list is vital to the success of any company. From vendors, partners, and customers to internal teams, keeping tabs on everyone’s contact information is key for staying connected and organized.

ClickUp's Company Contact List Template makes it easy to keep your contacts in one place and stay organized. This template helps you:

Organize your contacts into categories for quick reference

Track when contacts were added and updated

Easily add or update contact information as needed

ClickUp's easy-to-use Company Contact List Template will help you keep all your important contacts in one place—so that nothing slips through the cracks!

Benefits of a Company Contact List Template

Having a centralized, up-to-date contact list for your business is essential for smooth operations. A company contact list template can help with that by:

Providing a way to easily store and access contact information

Helping ensure that contact details are accurate and up-to-date

Facilitating communication and collaboration between colleagues

Simplifying the process of adding new contacts

Main Elements of a Company Contact List Template

ClickUp's Company Contact List Template is designed to help you keep your company contact information organized. This List template includes:

Custom Statuses: Mark tasks with statuses such as Resigned, Regular, Probationary, and New Employee to keep track of current employees and former employees

Custom Fields: Use 11 different custom attributes such as Work Phone, Home Phone, Work Email, Emergency Contact Person, and Emergency Contact Number, to easily visualize contact information

Custom Views: Open 5 different views in different ClickUp configurations, such as the Personal Contact Info, Emergency Contact Info, Employee Contact Information Form, Getting Started Guide, and Contact List so that all the information is easy to access and organized

Project Management: Improve contact tracking with tagging, dependency warning, emails, and more

How to Use a Company Contact List Template

Creating a contact list is essential for organizing your company's contact information. The steps below will help you create an effective contact list:

1. Gather the necessary information

Start by gathering all the necessary contact information you will need to create your company contact list. This includes the names and contact information of your company’s employees, vendors, customers, and any other contacts that might be relevant.

Create tasks in ClickUp to collect contact info from relevant contacts.

2. Create the document

Use a spreadsheet program or other suitable software to design your contact list. Start by entering the names of each contact, along with any relevant details like their role and current contact information.

Use the Table view in ClickUp to build your own customized contact list.

3. Enter data

Add the contact information for each individual into the document. Make sure all the necessary data has been entered, such as phone numbers, email addresses, and any other pertinent contact information.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to enter and store contact information.

4. Organize and categorize

Organize the data in your document by creating categories to help you quickly locate the relevant contact information. This could include categories such as employees, vendors, customers, etc.

Use Board view in ClickUp to organize and categorize all the contact information.

5. Review and update

Once your contact list is complete, review the data regularly to ensure that all information is up-to-date and accurate. When changes occur, make sure to update the document accordingly so as not to miss out on any important details.

Set a recurring task in ClickUp to regularly review and update your contact list.

6. Send out updates

Once the contact list is complete and up-to-date, send out emails or other notifications to let everyone know where they can find the latest contact information.

Use Email in ClickUp to quickly send out notifications of the new contact list.

Get Started with ClickUp's Company Contact List Template

Business owners and managers can use this Company Contact List Template to help everyone stay on the same page when it comes to storing and sharing contact information.

First, hit “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Make sure you designate which Space or location in your Workspace you’d like this template applied.

Next, invite relevant members or guests to your Workspace to start collaborating.

Now you can take advantage of the full potential of this template to create a comprehensive company contact list:

Use the Personal Contact Info View to store personal contact information for each employee

The Emergency Contact Info View will help you store and organize emergency contact information for each employee

Use the Employee Contact Information Form View to collect and store contact information for new employees

The Getting Started Guide View will give you a space to create and store onboarding information for new employees

The Contact List View will help you organize and track all employees in the company

Organize employees into four different statuses: Resigned, Regular, Probationary, New Employee, to keep track of progress

Update statuses as employees come and go to keep everyone informed of progress

Monitor and analyze the contact list to ensure maximum productivity

