Employee Onboarding

Onboarding a new employee involves incorporating them into the company's culture and giving them the tools and information they need to be productive. Use this template to streamline coordination of new hire onboarding within teams!

Template Includes

    • TO DO, IN PROGRESS, COMPLETE

  • 201 File
  • Accountability Forms
  • Annual Salary
  • Completion Rate
  • Department
  • Employee ID
  • HR Stage
  • Hardware Stage
  • Hire Date
  • Hire Source
  • Hire Type
  • Induction Date
  • Job Title
  • Legal Stage
  • Line Manager
  • Locker #
  • Onboarding Stage
  • Personal Email
  • Personal Number
  • Residential Address
  • Security Stage
  • Software Stage
  • Subtance Abuse Test Results
  • Training Stage
  • Workstation #

  • Full List
  • Getting Started Guide
  • Onboarding Calendar
  • Onboarding Process
  • New Hires Table
  • New Hire Onboarding Form
  • Resources

  • When custom field changes, create subtask.

