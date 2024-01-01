Get started on the right track with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Surveying Technicians today!

The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Surveying Technicians helps both the employee and hiring manager by:- Setting clear expectations and goals for the new technician from day one- Providing a structured roadmap for the employee to follow for the first three months- Ensuring the new hire feels supported and has a solid understanding of their responsibilities- Allowing the hiring manager to track progress and provide feedback at key milestones

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Introduce the Plan

Provide the new surveying technician with a detailed overview of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Explain the purpose, objectives, and how it aligns with the company's goals. Set clear expectations and milestones for each phase to ensure a smooth onboarding process.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to draft a comprehensive introduction to the plan for the new hire.

2. Define Goals and Objectives

Collaborate with the surveying technician to establish specific, measurable goals for each phase of the plan. These goals should be challenging yet achievable, reflecting the skills and competencies required for success in the role.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for the new technician.

For the Surveying Technician:

3. Learn and Adapt

During the first 30 days, focus on learning the company's surveying processes, tools, and procedures. Seek guidance from colleagues and supervisors, familiarize yourself with ongoing projects, and adapt to the team's work culture.

Employ Board view in ClickUp to visualize ongoing projects and tasks for a better understanding.

4. Enhance Skills and Efficiency

In the next 30 days, concentrate on improving your technical skills and efficiency in surveying techniques. Take on more challenging tasks, seek feedback on your performance, and leverage training resources provided by the company.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to manage your tasks and optimize your workflow for increased efficiency.

5. Drive Results and Contribute

As you approach the final 30 days, aim to deliver tangible results and make valuable contributions to ongoing projects. Showcase your skills, take initiative in problem-solving, and actively participate in team meetings and discussions.

Keep track of milestones and achievements using Milestones in ClickUp to demonstrate your progress to the hiring manager.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the surveying technician can ensure a successful onboarding process and a seamless transition into the new role. Good luck! 🌟