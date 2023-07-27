Manage all your resources in one place.

ClickUp brings your company assets, time tracking, and form management into a single place for smarter resource allocation.
Asset management
Time tracking
Digital forms
Manage all your resources in one place.

Visualize resources at a glance.
Visualize resources at a glance.

Track company assets and make quick data entry on a List, Table, or Timeline view. Maximize your team resources by managing capacity with Workload and Box views.
Manage time more effectively.
Manage time more effectively.

Track time from your desktop, mobile, or browser with ClickUp's global timer. Add manual entries, set estimates for tasks, and allocate time smarter with detailed reporting.
Forms & Formulas

Collect vendor info and customize details.

Create and send custom forms.
Create and send custom forms.
Design custom forms to request information from vendors like costs, calculations, inventories, and more. Store responses, assign tasks, and organize data into graphs for cost insights.
Store details and calculate costs.
Store details and calculate costs.
Use custom fields to add everything from costs to map locations to your workflow. Set up formulas to calculate costs, usage, downtime, and more for detailed analysis.

Collaborate on ideas that break the internet.

01. Customize Workflows

Customize Workflows
Create your own workflow for managing assets, inventory, office space, business equipment, team tasks, and more. Create templates to save time for similar resources.

02. Create Tasks

Create Tasks
Break down projects into actionable tasks and subtasks and assign them to your team. Add checklists and dependencies for clear processes and acceptance criteria.

03. Collaborate

Collaborate
Add comments to clarify what needs to be done, share attachments, and assign action items to team members. Create channels to chat in real-time and move ideas faster.

04. Monitor Performance

Monitor Performance
Build out Dashboards to track everything from company costs and time spent on tasks to your team workload. Add over 50+ widgets to monitor data for real-time resource insights.

05. Manage Emails

Manage Emails
Send and receive email directly from within ClickUp to organize communication with your partners, vendors, and clients. Set up automations to send emails based on custom fields or to create tasks based on emails received.

06. Draft Docs & Wikis

Draft Docs & Wikis
Create documents and wikis to specify resource constraints and notes, then store them alongside your projects. Embed files, tag your team, and share them with anyone.

07. Set Goals

Set Goals
Break down your resource goals into small, measurable targets. Stay on track to meet your goals with real-time progress updates based on tasks, numerical values, and more.

08. Map Locations

Map Locations
Add custom fields to any item for geographic locations to see where your resources are located on a map. You'll always know where equipment or vendors are located.

09. Embed Anything

Embed Anything
Embed spreadsheets, documents, websites, and more with ClickUp's embed view. Keep all of your relevant resource files in a single place so you never lose important information.

10. Work Anywhere

Work Anywhere
Manage your resources from your desktop, mobile, or browser with dedicated ClickUp apps. You can even work offline — ClickUp will sync your information as soon as you get back.
Start managing resources with a template.

Inventory Management.
Facility Management.
Asset Management.
Office Space Management.
Invoices.
Facility Requests.
Bring your favorite resource tools together.

ClickUp makes your other tools better by bringing them all into one place for easy access with over 1,000+ integration.
Related articles.

The Ultimate Guide to Workload Management

What is Resource Allocation: A Complete Guide for Agencies

Managing Project Budgets: Tricks and Templates to Use

