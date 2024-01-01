Starting a new role as a pharmacy technician can be both exciting and overwhelming. Whether you're the hiring manager looking to set your new team member up for success or the pharmacy technician ready to hit the ground running, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is here to guide you every step of the way.
This template empowers pharmacy technicians to:
- Set clear goals and objectives for their first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job
- Track progress and accomplishments to showcase their dedication and growth
- Align efforts with organizational expectations for a seamless transition
Pharmacy Technicians 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Pharmacy Technicians
As a pharmacy technician embarking on your new role, or a hiring manager guiding your team member through their journey, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Pharmacy Technicians offers:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring transparency and accountability throughout the onboarding process
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and monitor progress seamlessly
- Custom Views: Access 7 unique views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, and Calendar to streamline communication, planning, and progress tracking
- Collaboration Tools: Enhance teamwork with features like Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress, facilitating a smooth onboarding experience and goal achievement from day one.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Pharmacy Technicians
Excited to get started with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Pharmacy Technicians? This structured approach is designed to help you hit the ground running in your new role, impress your hiring manager, and set yourself up for success in the pharmacy environment. Let's dive into the steps together:
1. Understand the Plan
For the hiring manager: Provide a detailed overview of the 30-60-90 Day Plan to your new pharmacy technician. Emphasize the importance of this plan in helping them acclimate to their role and excel in their responsibilities.
For the new employee: Familiarize yourself with the structure of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Understand the expectations and goals set for each milestone to ensure a smooth transition into your new position.
Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp for seamless communication and sharing of plan details between the hiring manager and the new employee.
2. First 30 Days - Learn and Adapt
For the hiring manager: Offer guidance, training, and resources to support the new pharmacy technician during their initial days. Set clear objectives for the first 30 days, focusing on training, orientation, and understanding the pharmacy's workflow.
For the new employee: Dive into training sessions, shadow experienced staff, and absorb as much information as possible about processes, systems, and protocols within the pharmacy.
Use the Workload view in ClickUp to track training progress and ensure all necessary tasks are completed within the first 30 days.
3. Days 31-60 - Demonstrate Skills
For the hiring manager: Encourage the pharmacy technician to start taking on more responsibilities and actively contribute to daily operations. Provide feedback on their performance and support their growth.
For the new employee: Begin to apply the knowledge gained in the first month to handle tasks independently, demonstrate your understanding of pharmacy procedures, and showcase your ability to work effectively within the team.
Monitor progress and accomplishments using custom fields in ClickUp to track skill development and performance improvements.
4. Days 61-90 - Excel and Innovate
For the hiring manager: Challenge the pharmacy technician to excel in their role, take initiative, and identify areas for improvement or innovation within the pharmacy. Provide opportunities for professional growth and development.
For the new employee: Showcase your ability to innovate, improve processes, and contribute fresh ideas to enhance pharmacy operations. Seek feedback, address any remaining learning gaps, and solidify your position as a valuable team member.
Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for the final month and align them with the pharmacy's overall goals.
5. Ongoing Communication and Feedback
For both the hiring manager and the new employee: Maintain open communication throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Regularly discuss progress, address challenges, provide feedback, and celebrate achievements together.
Utilize the Automations feature in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins, reminders, and feedback sessions to ensure continuous improvement and alignment between the pharmacy technician and the hiring manager.
By following these steps and leveraging the features in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new pharmacy technician can navigate the 30-60-90 Day Plan effectively, leading to a successful onboarding experience and a thriving career in the pharmacy setting.
Pharmacy technicians and hiring managers can leverage the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Pharmacy Technicians template in ClickUp to streamline onboarding and goal-setting processes.
To get started, follow these steps:
Click “Add Template” to incorporate the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Pharmacy Technicians into your Workspace. Specify the location where you want to apply this template.
Invite relevant team members to collaborate on the plan and ensure a smooth onboarding process.
Utilize the template's features to enhance onboarding and goal-setting:
- Customize the Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage custom fields to assign responsibilities and track progress effectively.
- Use the References view to access essential information and resources.
- Leverage the Onboarding Board view to visualize tasks and milestones.
- Engage in real-time discussions with the Chat view.
- Stay organized with the Calendar view.
- Start with the Start Here view to kick off the onboarding journey.
- Monitor progress and milestones with the Onboarding Progress view.
By following these steps, both pharmacy technicians and hiring managers can ensure a seamless onboarding experience and effective goal tracking.