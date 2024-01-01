Get started on the path to success with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Starting a new role as a pharmacy technician can be both exciting and overwhelming. Whether you're the hiring manager looking to set your new team member up for success or the pharmacy technician ready to hit the ground running, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is here to guide you every step of the way.

With the 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you can set yourself up for success by:- Demonstrating your commitment to personal and professional growth from day one- Aligning your goals with the expectations and needs of the organization- Clearly outlining your objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days to track progress effectively- Communicating your proactive approach to the hiring manager for a strong first impression

As a pharmacy technician embarking on your new role, or a hiring manager guiding your team member through their journey, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Pharmacy Technicians offers:

Excited to get started with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Pharmacy Technicians? This structured approach is designed to help you hit the ground running in your new role, impress your hiring manager, and set yourself up for success in the pharmacy environment. Let's dive into the steps together:

1. Understand the Plan

For the hiring manager: Provide a detailed overview of the 30-60-90 Day Plan to your new pharmacy technician. Emphasize the importance of this plan in helping them acclimate to their role and excel in their responsibilities.

For the new employee: Familiarize yourself with the structure of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Understand the expectations and goals set for each milestone to ensure a smooth transition into your new position.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp for seamless communication and sharing of plan details between the hiring manager and the new employee.

2. First 30 Days - Learn and Adapt

For the hiring manager: Offer guidance, training, and resources to support the new pharmacy technician during their initial days. Set clear objectives for the first 30 days, focusing on training, orientation, and understanding the pharmacy's workflow.

For the new employee: Dive into training sessions, shadow experienced staff, and absorb as much information as possible about processes, systems, and protocols within the pharmacy.

Use the Workload view in ClickUp to track training progress and ensure all necessary tasks are completed within the first 30 days.

3. Days 31-60 - Demonstrate Skills

For the hiring manager: Encourage the pharmacy technician to start taking on more responsibilities and actively contribute to daily operations. Provide feedback on their performance and support their growth.

For the new employee: Begin to apply the knowledge gained in the first month to handle tasks independently, demonstrate your understanding of pharmacy procedures, and showcase your ability to work effectively within the team.

Monitor progress and accomplishments using custom fields in ClickUp to track skill development and performance improvements.

4. Days 61-90 - Excel and Innovate

For the hiring manager: Challenge the pharmacy technician to excel in their role, take initiative, and identify areas for improvement or innovation within the pharmacy. Provide opportunities for professional growth and development.

For the new employee: Showcase your ability to innovate, improve processes, and contribute fresh ideas to enhance pharmacy operations. Seek feedback, address any remaining learning gaps, and solidify your position as a valuable team member.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for the final month and align them with the pharmacy's overall goals.

5. Ongoing Communication and Feedback

For both the hiring manager and the new employee: Maintain open communication throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Regularly discuss progress, address challenges, provide feedback, and celebrate achievements together.

Utilize the Automations feature in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins, reminders, and feedback sessions to ensure continuous improvement and alignment between the pharmacy technician and the hiring manager.

By following these steps and leveraging the features in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new pharmacy technician can navigate the 30-60-90 Day Plan effectively, leading to a successful onboarding experience and a thriving career in the pharmacy setting.