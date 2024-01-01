For both hiring managers and new employees, this template is the ultimate roadmap to success in the world of hearing therapy!

Starting a new role as a hearing therapist can be both exciting and overwhelming. To hit the ground running and ensure a successful transition, having a solid plan in place is key. That's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Hearing Therapists comes in!

Embarking on your journey as a Hearing Therapist with a clear 30-60-90 day plan can set you up for success right from the start. Here's how this plan can benefit both you and your hiring manager:

Excited to delve into the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Hearing Therapists? Here’s a comprehensive guide for both the hiring manager and the new employee to ensure a smooth transition and successful onboarding process:

1. Kick-off Meeting

For the hiring manager: Initiate the onboarding process with a detailed kick-off meeting to introduce the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Set clear expectations, discuss goals, and provide necessary resources to support the new employee.For the new employee: Engage actively during the kick-off meeting to understand the structure of the plan, ask questions, and align personal objectives with the outlined goals.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to share and collaborate on the agenda and key points discussed during the kick-off meeting.

2. Establish Learning Objectives

For the hiring manager: Work collaboratively with the new employee to establish specific learning objectives for each phase of the plan. Identify training needs, skill development areas, and performance milestones.For the new employee: Take ownership of your learning objectives, seek clarification on any ambiguities, and proactively engage in training opportunities to enhance your skills.

Leverage Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

3. Dive into Daily Tasks

For the hiring manager: Provide a detailed breakdown of daily tasks and responsibilities for the new employee to ensure a smooth transition into their role.For the new employee: Familiarize yourself with the daily tasks assigned, prioritize responsibilities, and seek feedback to improve task execution.

Utilize Tasks in ClickUp to organize and track daily responsibilities for seamless task management.

4. Collaborate and Seek Feedback

For the hiring manager: Encourage open communication, provide constructive feedback, and create a supportive environment for the new employee to excel.For the new employee: Actively seek feedback, collaborate with team members, and demonstrate a willingness to learn and grow in your role.

Make use of Board view in ClickUp to visualize task progress, collaborate with team members, and track feedback effectively.

5. Review Progress and Adjust Goals

For the hiring manager: Regularly review the new employee’s progress, adjust goals as needed, and provide guidance to overcome challenges.For the new employee: Reflect on your progress, identify areas for improvement, and communicate proactively with your manager to address any roadblocks.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to monitor progress, track key metrics, and ensure alignment with the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

6. Celebrate Achievements and Set Long-Term Goals

For the hiring manager: Acknowledge and celebrate the new employee’s achievements at the end of each phase, and work together to establish long-term career goals.For the new employee: Reflect on your accomplishments, express gratitude for support received, and collaborate with your manager to set ambitious goals for the future.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set long-term career objectives and align personal growth with organizational goals for continued success.

