Get ready to impress your team and contribute to the hotel's success with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Here's how this template will benefit both you and your hiring manager:

Starting a new role as a hotel reservationist can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template designed specifically for hotel reservationists, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one.

Get ready to excel in your role and contribute to the success of the hotel with this structured roadmap! 🌟🛎️

Embarking on your journey as a hotel reservationist with a 30-60-90 Day Plan template will set you up for success from day one. Here's how this structured approach benefits both you and your hiring manager:

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Hotel Reservationists, designed to kickstart your journey and ensure success in your new role at the hotel. Here's what you need to know:

Excited to get started with the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Hotel Reservationists? Whether you're the hiring manager looking to set your new employee up for success or the new team member eager to make a positive impact, these steps will guide you through the process seamlessly.

1. Schedule an Onboarding Meeting

Hiring Manager: Kick off the process by scheduling a comprehensive onboarding meeting with the new Hotel Reservationist. This meeting is crucial to align expectations, introduce key team members, and outline the goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

New Employee: Be proactive and reach out to your hiring manager to schedule this meeting. Use this opportunity to ask questions, clarify expectations, and express your enthusiasm for the role.

2. Understand Hotel Systems and Processes

Hiring Manager: Provide access to training materials, resources, and systems necessary for the Hotel Reservationist role. Offer guidance on how to navigate booking systems, handle guest inquiries, and manage reservations effectively.

New Employee: Dive into the provided resources and familiarize yourself with the hotel's reservation systems. Take notes, ask questions, and seek clarification on any processes that may be unclear.

3. Shadow Experienced Team Members

Hiring Manager: Pair the new Hotel Reservationist with experienced team members for shadowing opportunities. This hands-on experience will provide valuable insights into daily operations, customer interactions, and best practices.

New Employee: Embrace the shadowing experience as a learning opportunity. Observe how experienced team members handle reservations, communicate with guests, and address challenges that may arise.

4. Set SMART Goals for Each Phase

Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the Hotel Reservationist to set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should align with the hotel's objectives and the employee's professional development.

New Employee: Work closely with your hiring manager to establish SMART goals that will guide your progress and success in the role. Take ownership of your goals and track your achievements throughout the 30-60-90 day plan.

5. Regular Progress Reviews and Feedback Sessions

Hiring Manager: Conduct regular progress reviews at the end of each phase to evaluate the Hotel Reservationist's performance, provide constructive feedback, and adjust goals if needed. Offer support, recognition for achievements, and guidance for continuous improvement.

New Employee: Actively participate in progress reviews, reflect on your accomplishments, and seek feedback from your hiring manager. Use these sessions to address challenges, celebrate milestones, and set new objectives for the upcoming phase.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and the new Hotel Reservationist can ensure a successful onboarding experience and a productive start to the role. Cheers to a seamless transition and a rewarding journey ahead!