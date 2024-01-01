30-60-90 Day Plan For Special Education Paraprofessionals

Get started on the right foot with ClickUp's comprehensive template and make a lasting impact in the lives of your students!

This template will help you and your hiring manager:

Starting a new role as a special education paraprofessional can be exciting yet overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Special Education Paraprofessionals, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success from day one!

Starting a new role as a special education paraprofessional can be overwhelming, but with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, both hiring managers and employees can align on goals and track progress effectively:

Starting a new role as a Special Education Paraprofessional can be exciting but overwhelming. By using the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set clear goals for success. Follow these steps to make the most out of the first three months in this crucial position.

1. Collaborate on setting expectations

As a hiring manager, it's essential to clearly communicate expectations with the new Special Education Paraprofessional. Discuss key responsibilities, performance goals, and any specific challenges they may face. For the new employee, ask questions and seek clarification on any uncertainties to ensure a shared understanding.

Utilize a Doc in ClickUp to collaborate on setting clear expectations and goals for the role.

2. Develop a training schedule

Create a detailed training plan that outlines the specific skills and knowledge the Special Education Paraprofessional needs to acquire within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This schedule should include shadowing opportunities, resource reviews, and hands-on experiences to facilitate a smooth onboarding process.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to map out the training schedule for the new employee.

3. Focus on building relationships

Encourage the new Special Education Paraprofessional to connect with colleagues, students, teachers, and parents to establish positive working relationships. For the hiring manager, provide opportunities for introductions, team-building activities, and mentorship to support the new employee's integration into the school community.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visually track relationship-building activities and monitor progress.

4. Set short-term goals

Within the first 30 days, work together to establish short-term goals that align with the broader objectives of the role. These goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) to provide a clear roadmap for success.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set and track SMART goals for the new Special Education Paraprofessional.

5. Review progress and provide feedback

Regularly check in with the new employee to review their progress, address any challenges, and provide constructive feedback. Celebrate achievements and offer support where needed to ensure continuous growth and development.

Utilize the Milestones feature in ClickUp to mark key achievements and milestones reached during the onboarding process.

6. Evaluate and adjust the plan

At the end of each 30-day period, both the hiring manager and the new Special Education Paraprofessional should review the initial plan, assess progress made, and make any necessary adjustments for the upcoming months. This iterative process allows for continuous improvement and alignment with evolving priorities.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for plan reviews and adjustments to keep the onboarding process on track.