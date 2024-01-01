Get ready to uncork your potential and raise a toast to a thriving wine steward career with ClickUp!

Excited to dive into the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Wine Stewards? Whether you're the hiring manager or the new wine steward starting a role, this structured plan will set you up for success. Let's break it down into 6 actionable steps:

1. Understand the Plan

For the Hiring Manager: Share the 30-60-90 Day Plan with the new wine steward during onboarding. Explain the importance of the plan in setting clear expectations and goals for the first three months.

For the Wine Steward: Review the provided 30-60-90 Day Plan carefully. Understand the objectives and milestones set for each phase to ensure a successful start in your new role.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to share and collaborate on the plan.

2. Research and Learn

For the Hiring Manager: Provide resources and training materials to help the wine steward learn about the wine selection, customer service standards, and company policies.

For the Wine Steward: Dive into wine knowledge, familiarize yourself with the wine list, and understand the customer preferences. Take advantage of any training sessions offered by the employer.

Use the Board view feature in ClickUp to organize and track learning resources and training sessions.

3. Build Customer Relationships

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the wine steward to focus on building strong relationships with customers, understanding their preferences, and providing exceptional service.

For the Wine Steward: Interact with customers, recommend wine pairings, and gather feedback to enhance the customer experience. Aim to create a personalized touch in every interaction.

Leverage the Recurring tasks feature in ClickUp to remind yourself to engage with customers regularly.

4. Enhance Wine Knowledge

For the Hiring Manager: Support the wine steward in expanding their wine knowledge by providing access to wine tasting sessions, seminars, or additional training.

For the Wine Steward: Attend wine tasting events, study different grape varieties, regions, and wine production techniques. Stay updated with the latest trends in the wine industry.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule wine tasting sessions and educational events.

5. Implement Suggestions

For the Hiring Manager: Listen to feedback from the wine steward regarding customer preferences, inventory management, or process improvements. Support their suggestions for enhancing the wine program.

For the Wine Steward: Share your insights and suggestions with the hiring manager based on customer interactions and industry trends. Propose innovative ideas to improve the wine selection and service.

Use the Custom Fields feature in ClickUp to categorize and track feedback and suggestions.

6. Evaluate Progress and Set New Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins with the wine steward to review progress, provide feedback, and set new goals for the upcoming months.

For the Wine Steward: Reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and lessons learned during the initial 30-60-90 days. Set new goals aligned with the organization's objectives and your career development.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to track progress against set objectives and align future goals.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the wine steward can ensure a smooth transition and a successful journey in the wine steward role. Cheers to a fruitful 30-60-90 days ahead! 🍷🚀