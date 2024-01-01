30-60-90 Day Plan For Occupational Therapists

Kickstart your journey to success as an occupational therapist with ClickUp's comprehensive template today!

Starting a new role as an occupational therapist can feel like stepping into uncharted territory for both you and your hiring manager. ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Occupational Therapists is here to guide you through the crucial first months on the job.

Welcome to your new role as an Occupational Therapist! Get started on the right foot with this 30-60-90 Day Plan template designed to help both you and your hiring manager navigate the transition seamlessly.

1. Understand Expectations

For the Employee:

Begin by reviewing the job description and discussing expectations with your hiring manager. Understand the key responsibilities, goals, and performance metrics that are crucial for success in your new role. This will help you align your efforts with the organization's objectives from day one.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear performance targets and track your progress.

For the Hiring Manager:

Clearly communicate the role requirements, performance expectations, and key deliverables to the new Occupational Therapist. Provide insights into how success will be measured and offer support to ensure a smooth onboarding experience.

Utilize Tasks in ClickUp to assign and track key responsibilities and deliverables.

2. Establish Learning Goals

For the Employee:

Identify areas where you need to upskill or gain more knowledge to excel in your role. Create a learning plan that includes training sessions, shadowing opportunities, and resources that will help you grow in your career as an Occupational Therapist.

Leverage Custom Fields in ClickUp to outline your learning goals and track your skill development.

For the Hiring Manager:

Support the new team member in setting up their learning goals by providing access to relevant training materials, organizing training sessions, and scheduling regular check-ins to monitor progress and offer guidance.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for training sessions and check-in meetings.

3. Build Relationships

For the Employee:

Take the initiative to connect with colleagues, supervisors, and other team members. Building strong relationships within the organization not only fosters collaboration but also creates a supportive work environment where you can thrive.

Utilize Whiteboards in ClickUp to map out key stakeholders and plan out your relationship-building strategy.

For the Hiring Manager:

Introduce the new Occupational Therapist to the team, key stakeholders, and other relevant departments. Encourage team bonding activities and provide opportunities for the new team member to integrate smoothly into the organizational culture.

Use Integrations in ClickUp to sync calendars for team-building events and introductions.

4. Set Performance Milestones

For the Employee:

Establish short-term (30 days), medium-term (60 days), and long-term (90 days) performance milestones based on your job requirements and learning goals. Break down complex tasks into manageable chunks to ensure steady progress.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to set clear performance targets and deadlines for each milestone.

For the Hiring Manager:

Collaborate with the new Occupational Therapist to define performance milestones that align with organizational objectives and the employee's growth trajectory. Provide regular feedback and support to help them achieve these milestones effectively.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track the progress of performance milestones and provide real-time feedback.

5. Reflect and Adapt

For the Employee:

At the end of each milestone (30-60-90 days), take time to reflect on your progress, achievements, and challenges faced. Identify areas of improvement and adapt your approach based on feedback received from colleagues and supervisors.

Utilize Email in ClickUp to send progress updates and seek feedback from stakeholders.

For the Hiring Manager:

Schedule regular feedback sessions to discuss the new Occupational Therapist's progress, achievements, and challenges. Offer constructive feedback, recognize accomplishments, and adjust the plan as needed to ensure continued growth and success.

Utilize Workload view in ClickUp to monitor the new team member's workload and provide support as necessary.

Congratulations on embarking on this new journey as an Occupational Therapist! With a well-structured 30-60-90 Day Plan in place, both you and your hiring manager can work together effectively to achieve success and make a positive impact in your new role.