Starting a new leadership role as a health services manager can be daunting for both you and your employer. The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Health Services Managers helps set you up for success by:- Demonstrating your commitment and readiness to hit the ground running from day one- Providing a clear roadmap to align your goals and priorities with the organization's objectives- Helping the hiring manager gauge your progress and contributions at key milestones- Ensuring a smooth transition and effective management of healthcare services

Starting a new role as a Health Services Manager can be exciting yet daunting. By utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can set clear expectations, establish goals, and ensure a smooth transition. Here are six steps to guide you through the process:

1. Kick-off Meeting

For the hiring manager: Schedule an initial meeting to introduce the 30-60-90 Day Plan template and discuss the expectations and key responsibilities of the role. This meeting is crucial for aligning both parties on goals and objectives.

For the employee: Come prepared with questions about the role, team dynamics, and any initial challenges. Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and set reminders for this important meeting.

2. Set Clear Goals

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the new employee to define specific goals and objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should be realistic, measurable, and aligned with the overall objectives of the department.

For the employee: Take notes during the goal-setting session and use the Goals feature in ClickUp to track your progress and stay focused on key deliverables.

3. Develop a Learning Plan

For the hiring manager: Identify areas where the new employee may need additional training or support. Create a detailed learning plan that outlines resources, training sessions, and mentorship opportunities.

For the employee: Proactively seek feedback and guidance from your manager and colleagues. Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create a checklist of skills to acquire or topics to research during your first 30 days.

4. Establish Key Relationships

For the hiring manager: Introduce the new employee to key stakeholders, team members, and cross-functional partners. Encourage open communication and collaboration from day one.

For the employee: Take the initiative to schedule one-on-one meetings with team members and department heads. Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage your relationships within the organization.

5. Progress Review Meetings

For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-in meetings at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks to review progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan.

For the employee: Come prepared to discuss achievements, challenges, and any updates to your goals. Use the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to create visual progress reports to share during these meetings.

6. Reflect and Plan Ahead

For both parties: At the end of the 90-day period, reflect on the achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement. Celebrate successes and discuss future development opportunities to ensure continued growth and success in the role.

By following these six steps using ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, both the hiring manager and the new employee can navigate the onboarding process effectively and set the stage for a successful and productive tenure.