Starting a new role as a behavioral health technician can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can kickstart your journey with confidence and clarity. This template serves as a roadmap for success, outlining your goals, strategies, and action steps for the crucial first three months.

Embarking on a new role as a Behavioral Health Technician can be exciting and a bit overwhelming all at once. By utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Behavioral Health Technicians in ClickUp, both hiring managers and new employees can ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations for success. Here's how you can make the most of this template:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

For both the hiring manager and the new employee, it's crucial to align on expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days on the job. This sets a clear roadmap for success and helps the new hire understand what is expected of them during each phase.

Utilize a Doc in ClickUp to collaboratively outline and refine the expectations for each milestone.

2. Define Learning Objectives

Hiring managers should work with the new employee to establish specific learning objectives for each phase of the plan. This could include mastering certain therapeutic techniques, understanding protocols, or becoming familiar with specific patient populations.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear learning objectives and track progress throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

3. Training and Skill Development

During the first 30 days, focus on providing the necessary training and resources to help the new Behavioral Health Technician acclimate to their role. Offer opportunities for shadowing, hands-on experience, and any required certifications.

Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to create a visual training plan with tasks for skill development and on-the-job learning.

4. Client Interaction and Case Management

As the new employee progresses into the 60 and 90-day phases, shift the focus towards more independent client interaction and case management. Encourage the employee to take on more responsibilities and apply their newly acquired skills in real-world scenarios.

Utilize recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule regular client interactions and case management responsibilities for the new Behavioral Health Technician.

5. Progress Review and Feedback

Both the hiring manager and the new employee should schedule regular check-ins to review progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the 30-60-90 Day Plan. This ensures that the employee is on track to meet their goals and allows for open communication throughout the onboarding process.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to remind both parties of progress review meetings and encourage open dialogue for continuous improvement.