30-60-90 Day Plan For Public Relations Managers

Starting a new role as a Public Relations Manager can be exciting and challenging. By following these steps outlined in the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can set clear goals and expectations for a successful onboarding process.

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

At the beginning of the 30-60-90 Day Plan, clearly outline the expectations and goals for the new Public Relations Manager. Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and specific projects they will be responsible for during each phase.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set measurable objectives and track progress for each phase of the plan.

2. Provide Necessary Resources

Ensure that the new employee has access to all the tools, software, and information needed to succeed in their role. This includes providing access to relevant documents, contact information for key stakeholders, and any necessary training materials.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a central repository for all resources and information the new Public Relations Manager might need.

3. Schedule Regular Check-Ins

Throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan, schedule regular check-in meetings with the new Public Relations Manager to provide feedback, answer questions, and address any challenges they may be facing. These meetings can help keep the employee on track and ensure alignment with organizational goals.

Use Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize check-in meetings easily.

For the New Employee:

4. Learn and Absorb

During the first 30 days, focus on learning about the company culture, understanding the existing PR strategies, and getting to know key team members and stakeholders. Absorb as much information as possible to hit the ground running in the upcoming phases.

Utilize Table view in ClickUp to organize and track information about the company, strategies, and key contacts in a structured format.

5. Develop and Implement Strategies

In the next 30 days, start developing PR strategies based on the insights gathered in the initial phase. Begin implementing these strategies and projects, collaborating with the team and leveraging existing resources to drive results.

Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize the progress of PR strategies and collaborate effectively with team members.

6. Evaluate and Optimize

In the final 30 days, evaluate the impact of implemented strategies, analyze the results, and make necessary adjustments to optimize performance. Take feedback from stakeholders and reflect on the successes and areas for improvement to set the stage for continued success in the role.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track PR performance metrics and visualize the outcomes of implemented strategies for optimization.

By following these steps, the hiring manager and the new Public Relations Manager can ensure a smooth transition and set the foundation for a successful tenure in the role.