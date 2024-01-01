Starting a new role in public relations is both exciting and challenging. As a hiring manager, you want your new PR manager to hit the ground running with a clear roadmap for success. And as a PR manager, you want to prove your value and make a positive impact from day one. That's where ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Public Relations Managers comes in!
This template empowers PR managers to:
- Set clear goals, strategies, and action steps for the first 90 days
- Build strong relationships with stakeholders and media contacts
- Implement effective PR campaigns to achieve desired outcomes
Get ready to excel in your new PR role with ClickUp's comprehensive template—it's a win-win for both managers and employees alike!
Public Relations Manager 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Starting a new role as a Public Relations Manager can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. With a 30-60-90 Day Plan template, you can hit the ground running and set yourself up for success by:
For the hiring manager:
- Providing clear visibility into the new hire's goals, strategies, and action steps
- Ensuring alignment between the manager's expectations and the employee's plans
- Facilitating regular check-ins and discussions to track progress effectively
- Helping identify any potential roadblocks early on and provide necessary support
For the employee:
- Establishing clear goals and priorities for the first three months
- Building strong relationships with key stakeholders and team members
- Demonstrating commitment and proactiveness right from the start
- Setting a strong foundation for long-term success in the role
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Public Relations Managers
For both the hiring manager and employee starting the role, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for Public Relations Managers template offers a comprehensive approach to a successful onboarding process:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress easily with statuses such as Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring clear communication on tasks and deadlines
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress through the onboarding process
- Custom Views: Access different perspectives with 7 views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress, facilitating seamless collaboration and task management
- Collaboration Tools: Enhance teamwork with features like Chat, Calendar, and Onboarding Progress to streamline communication and keep everyone aligned on goals and timelines
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Public Relations Managers
Starting a new role as a Public Relations Manager can be exciting and challenging. By following these steps outlined in the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can set clear goals and expectations for a successful onboarding process.
For the Hiring Manager:
1. Set Clear Expectations
At the beginning of the 30-60-90 Day Plan, clearly outline the expectations and goals for the new Public Relations Manager. Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and specific projects they will be responsible for during each phase.
Use Goals in ClickUp to set measurable objectives and track progress for each phase of the plan.
2. Provide Necessary Resources
Ensure that the new employee has access to all the tools, software, and information needed to succeed in their role. This includes providing access to relevant documents, contact information for key stakeholders, and any necessary training materials.
Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a central repository for all resources and information the new Public Relations Manager might need.
3. Schedule Regular Check-Ins
Throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan, schedule regular check-in meetings with the new Public Relations Manager to provide feedback, answer questions, and address any challenges they may be facing. These meetings can help keep the employee on track and ensure alignment with organizational goals.
Use Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize check-in meetings easily.
For the New Employee:
4. Learn and Absorb
During the first 30 days, focus on learning about the company culture, understanding the existing PR strategies, and getting to know key team members and stakeholders. Absorb as much information as possible to hit the ground running in the upcoming phases.
Utilize Table view in ClickUp to organize and track information about the company, strategies, and key contacts in a structured format.
5. Develop and Implement Strategies
In the next 30 days, start developing PR strategies based on the insights gathered in the initial phase. Begin implementing these strategies and projects, collaborating with the team and leveraging existing resources to drive results.
Use Board view in ClickUp to visualize the progress of PR strategies and collaborate effectively with team members.
6. Evaluate and Optimize
In the final 30 days, evaluate the impact of implemented strategies, analyze the results, and make necessary adjustments to optimize performance. Take feedback from stakeholders and reflect on the successes and areas for improvement to set the stage for continued success in the role.
Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track PR performance metrics and visualize the outcomes of implemented strategies for optimization.
By following these steps, the hiring manager and the new Public Relations Manager can ensure a smooth transition and set the foundation for a successful tenure in the role.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Public Relations Manager 30-60-90 Day Plan
Public Relations Managers and new hires can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to seamlessly transition into a new role, build relationships, and achieve PR goals.
To get started, click on “Add Template” to sign up for ClickUp and add the template to your Workspace. Be sure to select the appropriate Space or location for the template.
Next, invite relevant team members or guests to your Workspace to kick off collaboration.
Now, leverage the full potential of this template to excel in your PR role:
- Utilize the References View to access key documents and resources
- Navigate the Onboarding Board View to track progress and tasks
- Engage in the Chat View to communicate effectively with team members
- Check the Calendar View to stay on top of important dates and deadlines
- Begin with the Start Here View to get a comprehensive overview of the plan
- Use the Onboarding Plan View to strategize and set goals
- Monitor progress in the Onboarding Progress View to ensure successful onboarding
Customize the template by:
- Assigning team members in the "Who's in charge" field
- Tracking onboarding stages in the "Onboarding Stage" field
Update statuses as you progress through tasks:
- Complete tasks to track achievements
- Move tasks to In Progress as you work on them
- Assign tasks to To Do for pending items
- Place tasks in Waiting On Client for pending approvals
Stay organized, communicate effectively, and achieve PR success with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template.