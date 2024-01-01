Are you an aspiring apparel designer ready to make your mark in the fashion industry? Or a hiring manager seeking a game-changer for your team? Look no further than ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Apparel Designers template!

Congratulations on starting your new role as an apparel designer! To make sure you hit the ground running and impress your new team, follow these steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Apparel Designers. Hiring managers, use this guide to support your new designer's onboarding journey.

1. Familiarize yourself with the brand

Employee: Take the time to thoroughly understand the brand's aesthetic, target audience, and design philosophy. Dive into previous collections, brand guidelines, and any upcoming projects to get a sense of the brand's identity.

Hiring Manager: Encourage the new designer to immerse themselves in the brand by providing access to design archives, brand resources, and connecting them with key team members for insights.

Use Boards view in ClickUp to create a board with columns like 'Brand Aesthetic,' 'Target Audience,' and 'Upcoming Projects' to organize and track your research.

2. Set design goals and priorities

Employee: Outline your design goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Identify key projects or areas where you aim to make an impact. Whether it's refreshing existing designs, exploring new trends, or enhancing sustainability practices, having clear goals will drive your work forward.

Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the designer to set achievable yet challenging design goals aligned with the brand's objectives. Provide feedback and guidance to refine these goals as needed.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set measurable objectives for each timeframe and track progress towards achieving them.

3. Develop your design concepts

Employee: Start translating your ideas into tangible design concepts. Sketch out your vision, experiment with colors and fabrics, and create mood boards to visually communicate your inspiration.

Hiring Manager: Offer resources such as design tools, fabric swatches, and access to design software to support the new designer's creative process. Provide feedback and guidance to help shape their concepts.

Use Whiteboards in ClickUp to visually brainstorm and collaborate on design concepts with your team.

4. Seek feedback and iterate

Employee: Share your design concepts with colleagues, mentors, and stakeholders to gather feedback. Be open to suggestions for improvement and use critiques to refine your designs further.

Hiring Manager: Encourage a culture of constructive feedback within the team. Schedule regular check-ins to review progress, offer feedback, and provide support as the designer refines their concepts.

Create tasks in ClickUp to collect feedback from various team members and track iterations as the design concepts evolve.

By following these steps, both the new apparel designer and the hiring manager can work together seamlessly to ensure a successful onboarding experience and impactful design contributions. Good luck!