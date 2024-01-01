Starting a new role as a community health advisor can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can kickstart your journey with a clear roadmap for success. This template empowers you to set achievable goals, track your progress, and ensure seamless execution of community health education initiatives right from day one.
For the hiring manager:
- Easily onboard and align new community health advisors
- Monitor progress and provide timely support
- Ensure successful implementation of health programs
For the employee:
- Set clear goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Track tasks and accomplishments for seamless reporting
- Ensure effective communication and collaboration with the team
As a hiring manager or new community health advisor, ensure a successful start with a 30-60-90 Day Plan template:
- Custom Statuses: Keep track of progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client to ensure tasks are completed efficiently
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track onboarding progress effectively
- Custom Views: Access different perspectives with views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress to stay organized and focused
- Task Management: Manage tasks seamlessly with dependencies, time tracking, recurring tasks, and notifications to streamline your workflow and achieve objectives efficiently
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Community Health Advisors
Starting a new role as a Community Health Advisor can be exciting yet challenging. By following these 6 steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp, both hiring managers and new employees can ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for success.
1. Align on Expectations
Hiring managers and new employees should schedule a meeting within the first few days to discuss the role's expectations and key responsibilities. This initial conversation sets the tone for the upcoming days and ensures clarity on both sides.
Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to outline and align on specific objectives for each phase of the plan.
2. Learn the Landscape
During the first 30 days, new employees should focus on understanding the community's health needs, existing programs, and key stakeholders. This knowledge forms the foundation for impactful decision-making and effective advisory.
Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to categorize and visualize different aspects of the community's health landscape.
3. Build Relationships
In the next 30 days, encourage new employees to establish connections with community leaders, healthcare providers, and other relevant stakeholders. Strong relationships are essential for successful collaboration and program implementation.
Use ClickUp's Calendar view to schedule networking meetings and follow-ups with key contacts.
4. Develop Action Plans
By the 60-day mark, new employees should start formulating action plans to address identified health issues and community needs. These plans should be strategic, measurable, and aligned with organizational goals.
Utilize ClickUp's Docs feature to draft detailed action plans with clear objectives, milestones, and timelines.
5. Implement Strategies
During the next 30 days, focus on executing the developed action plans and monitoring their progress. Regular check-ins with the hiring manager can provide valuable feedback and support as new initiatives are launched.
Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to ensure that key activities are consistently tracked and completed on time.
6. Evaluate and Adjust
At the end of the 90-day period, both the hiring manager and new employee should conduct a comprehensive review of the implemented strategies, outcomes achieved, and lessons learned. This evaluation sets the stage for continuous improvement and ongoing success in the role.
Utilize ClickUp's Dashboards to visualize key performance metrics and evaluate the impact of implemented health programs.
Community health advisors and hiring managers can use a 30-60-90 Day Plan to set clear goals and track progress for successful onboarding and program implementation.
