30-60-90 Day Plan For Medical Library Assistants

With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one. This template is your roadmap to success, outlining specific goals and milestones for your first three months on the job. For hiring managers, it provides a clear overview of what to expect from your new hire, ensuring a seamless transition and effective utilization of medical resources.

Embarking on a new role as a Medical Library Assistant can be both exciting and overwhelming. To ensure a smooth transition and a successful start, follow these 30-60-90 Day Plan steps tailored for Medical Library Assistants:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Introduce the Plan

As the hiring manager, kick off the onboarding process by introducing the 30-60-90 Day Plan to the new Medical Library Assistant. Clearly explain the objectives for each phase and how they align with the library's goals.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually present the plan and share it with the new hire.

2. Set Clear Expectations

During the first 30 days, outline specific tasks, responsibilities, and performance expectations for the Medical Library Assistant. Provide guidance on the library's procedures, systems, and any ongoing projects they will be involved in.

Use Automations in ClickUp to schedule reminders for important milestones and check-ins.

3. Offer Training and Support

In the first 60 days, ensure the new hire receives comprehensive training on library resources, cataloging systems, and any specialized software they will be using. Encourage open communication and provide opportunities for them to ask questions or seek clarification.

Leverage the Docs feature in ClickUp to create detailed training materials and resources for the new Medical Library Assistant.

For the Employee:

4. Dive into Daily Tasks

In the initial 30 days, focus on familiarizing yourself with the library's daily operations, workflows, and procedures. Take the time to shadow colleagues, interact with patrons, and gain hands-on experience in organizing and maintaining the library collection.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule training sessions, meetings, and daily tasks for efficient time management.

5. Collaborate and Build Relationships

Within the next 30 days, actively engage with team members, supervisors, and library patrons to establish strong working relationships. Seek feedback on your performance, share ideas for improvement, and demonstrate your willingness to contribute to the library's success.

Use the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to brainstorm ideas, collaborate with colleagues, and visually map out projects or initiatives.

6. Demonstrate Growth and Initiative

As you approach the final 30 days, showcase your progress by taking on additional responsibilities, suggesting process improvements, or initiating projects that align with the library's objectives. Reflect on your achievements, areas of growth, and set goals for continued professional development.

Track your accomplishments and goals using Dashboards in ClickUp to showcase your contributions and growth over the 90-day period.

By following this structured 30-60-90 Day Plan, both the hiring manager and the new Medical Library Assistant can work together effectively to ensure a successful onboarding experience and a seamless integration into the library team.