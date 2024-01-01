Get started with ClickUp's template today to streamline your network design journey and achieve success right from the start!

Starting a new role as a network designer can be both exciting and overwhelming. For hiring managers, setting clear expectations and goals for your new network designer is crucial for a successful onboarding process. And for network designers, having a structured plan in place can help you hit the ground running and make a significant impact from day one.

Congratulations on your new role as a Network Designer! Transitioning into a new position can be both exciting and challenging. To ensure a smooth start and showcase your skills effectively, follow these steps to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Network Designers template in ClickUp:

1. Understand the Plan

For the hiring manager: Providing the 30-60-90 Day Plan to your new Network Designer will set clear expectations and goals for their first months on the job. It helps them understand what is expected and how their performance will be evaluated.

For the employee: Review the plan carefully to understand the milestones and objectives set for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will give you a roadmap to follow and ensure you are on track to meet expectations.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to easily access and review the plan details together.

2. Set Up Initial Meetings

For the hiring manager: Schedule introductory meetings with the new Network Designer to discuss the plan, clarify any questions they might have, and align on short-term and long-term goals. Provide any necessary resources and support to help them succeed.

For the employee: Proactively request meetings with key stakeholders, team members, and the hiring manager to introduce yourself, seek guidance, and gain insights into ongoing projects and processes.

Leverage the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize these important meetings efficiently.

3. Execute Day-to-Day Tasks

For the hiring manager: Support the Network Designer in executing their daily responsibilities and provide feedback regularly. Monitor their progress towards the goals outlined in the plan and offer assistance when needed.

For the employee: Dive into your tasks, projects, and responsibilities with enthusiasm. Seek feedback from colleagues, ask questions, and demonstrate your expertise in network design.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize your tasks, track progress, and collaborate effectively with team members.

4. Review, Adjust, and Plan Ahead

For the hiring manager: Conduct regular check-ins to review progress, adjust goals if necessary, and provide constructive feedback. Recognize achievements and discuss areas for improvement to ensure continuous growth.

For the employee: Reflect on your performance, achievements, and challenges at the end of each 30-day period. Use this reflection to adjust your approach for the next phase and set new goals for the upcoming month.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to set, track, and achieve milestones effectively throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan.