Starting a new role as a credit investigator can be both exciting and overwhelming. But fear not! ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Credit Investigators template is here to provide a clear roadmap for success for both you and your hiring manager. This template will guide you in conducting thorough investigations, identifying credit risks, and assessing creditworthiness over specific timeframes.

Starting your role as a credit investigator with a clear plan sets you up for success. Here's how this template benefits both you and your hiring manager:

Welcome to your new role as a Credit Investigator! To ensure a smooth transition and set yourself up for success, follow these steps to create and implement a 30-60-90 Day Plan using ClickUp:

1. Kick-off Meeting

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule a kick-off meeting with the new Credit Investigator to introduce them to the team, discuss expectations, and outline key responsibilities.

For the Employee: Prepare for the meeting by reviewing the job description, company policies, and any training materials provided. Take notes on important details discussed during the meeting.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize the kick-off meeting.

2. Research and Training

For the Hiring Manager: Provide access to training materials, tools, and resources needed for the Credit Investigator to succeed. Offer guidance on where to find important information and how to navigate the systems.

For the Employee: Dive into the provided training materials, study industry best practices, and familiarize yourself with the tools and software used in credit investigations.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store and access training resources and important information.

3. Setting Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the Credit Investigator to set clear, achievable goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Align these goals with the team's objectives and the individual's career development.

For the Employee: Discuss with your manager to establish SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) goals for each phase of the plan. Seek feedback to ensure alignment with expectations.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set and track SMART goals for the Credit Investigator.

4. Daily Tasks and Prioritization

For the Hiring Manager: Provide guidance on daily tasks, prioritization techniques, and time management strategies to help the Credit Investigator stay organized and focused.

For the Employee: Create a daily routine that includes tasks such as reviewing credit reports, contacting clients, and documenting findings. Use prioritization techniques to tackle urgent matters first.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to manage daily tasks and prioritize workload efficiently.

5. Progress Tracking and Reporting

For the Hiring Manager: Establish regular check-in meetings to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges the Credit Investigator may be facing. Encourage open communication.

For the Employee: Keep track of your accomplishments, challenges, and areas for improvement during the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Be prepared to discuss your progress during check-in meetings.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track progress, visualize achievements, and generate reports for check-in meetings.

6. Reflection and Adjustment

For the Hiring Manager: After the first 90 days, conduct a comprehensive review of the Credit Investigator's performance. Provide constructive feedback, acknowledge achievements, and discuss opportunities for growth.

For the Employee: Reflect on your performance, accomplishments, and areas of improvement throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Seek feedback from your manager, identify areas for growth, and set new goals for continued success.

Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp for reflection sessions and adjustments to continuously improve performance and set new goals.