Absolutely! Here's a comprehensive guide on how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Sportsbooks Ticket Writers. This plan will help both the hiring manager and the new employee align their goals and expectations for a successful onboarding process.

For Hiring Managers:

1. Set Clear Expectations

At the beginning of the 30-60-90 Day Plan, clearly outline the responsibilities, key performance indicators (KPIs), and goals expected from the Sportsbooks Ticket Writers. This will help the new employee understand what success looks like in their role.

Use Goals in ClickUp to document and share these expectations with the new employee.

2. Provide Training and Resources

Ensure that the new employee has access to all necessary training materials, resources, and tools required to excel in their role. This could include training sessions on the sportsbook platform, customer service protocols, and compliance standards.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create and share training materials with the new employee.

3. Regular Check-ins

Schedule regular check-in meetings throughout the 30-60-90 Day Plan to provide feedback, address any concerns, and offer support. These meetings are crucial for tracking progress and making any necessary adjustments.

Use Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage these check-in meetings efficiently.

For New Employees:

4. Understand the Role

During the first 30 days, focus on understanding the role of a Sportsbooks Ticket Writer, the sports betting industry, and the company’s processes. Ask questions, observe, and familiarize yourself with the day-to-day responsibilities.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track your progress in learning about the role and industry.

5. Build Relationships

In the next 30 days, concentrate on building relationships with colleagues, supervisors, and customers. Establishing strong connections will not only enhance your work experience but also create a supportive network.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to visually organize and manage your networking efforts.

6. Drive Results

In the final 30 days, focus on driving results by meeting or exceeding the set goals and KPIs. Take ownership of your responsibilities, showcase your skills, and contribute positively to the team's success.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track your performance and progress towards achieving your goals.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth and successful transition into the role of a Sportsbooks Ticket Writer.