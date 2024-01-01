30-60-90 Day Plan For Museum Curators

Ready to revolutionize your museum curator onboarding process? Try ClickUp's template today!

Congratulations on your new role as a Museum Curator! Whether you're the hiring manager looking to set expectations or the new curator eager to hit the ground running, this 30-60-90 Day Plan will help guide your journey towards success.

1. Understand the Museum's Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Share the museum's strategic objectives and key initiatives with the new curator. This will align their efforts with the organization's mission and vision.

For the New Curator: Dive into the museum's history, current exhibitions, and upcoming projects. Understanding the goals of the museum will help you tailor your plans to contribute effectively.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to document and communicate the museum's objectives clearly.

2. Conduct a Collection Audit

For the Hiring Manager: Provide access to the museum's collection database and discuss any ongoing inventory projects. Highlight the importance of maintaining accurate records.

For the New Curator: Review the museum's collection, noting any gaps, duplicates, or conservation needs. Understanding the existing artifacts will help you plan future exhibitions strategically.

Use Tasks in ClickUp to create action items for the collection audit and track progress efficiently.

3. Develop Exhibition Concepts

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage the new curator to propose innovative exhibition ideas that align with the museum's themes and audience preferences.

For the New Curator: Brainstorm exhibition concepts for the next 30, 60, and 90 days. Consider themes, guest curators, and interactive elements to engage visitors and enhance their experience.

Leverage Whiteboards in ClickUp to collaborate on exhibition concepts and gather feedback seamlessly.

4. Collaborate with Stakeholders

For the Hiring Manager: Introduce the new curator to key stakeholders, including artists, donors, and community partners. Emphasize the importance of building strong relationships.

For the New Curator: Schedule meetings with stakeholders to discuss upcoming exhibitions and solicit feedback on proposed concepts. Engaging with stakeholders will foster collaboration and support for museum initiatives.

Use Email integrations in ClickUp to streamline communication with stakeholders and keep everyone informed.

5. Implement Educational Programs

For the Hiring Manager: Discuss the importance of educational initiatives in engaging diverse audiences and fostering a love for art and culture.

For the New Curator: Develop a plan for educational programs and workshops that complement upcoming exhibitions. Consider age-appropriate activities and outreach strategies to attract students and families.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to schedule reminders for program deadlines and automate routine tasks for smoother execution.

6. Evaluate and Refine Strategies

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule regular check-ins with the new curator to review progress, provide feedback, and address any challenges they may be facing.

For the New Curator: Reflect on the success of exhibitions and programs, gather visitor feedback, and adjust strategies based on observations. Continuous improvement is key to delivering exceptional museum experiences.

Set up Milestones in ClickUp to mark key achievements and celebrate milestones in your journey as a Museum Curator.

By following this comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan, both the hiring manager and new curator can work together to ensure a smooth transition, set clear goals, and drive impactful initiatives that enrich the museum's offerings. Here's to a successful and rewarding tenure ahead!