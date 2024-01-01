Get started today and set yourself up for success in your new LPN role!

Make your first 90 days count with ClickUp's comprehensive LPN plan template!

For the LPN starting the role:

Congratulations on your new LPN role! Transitioning smoothly into a new position is key for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for LPNs template, you can lay out your goals and tasks for the first three months, showcasing your dedication and competence from day one.

Excited to kickstart your LPN role? The 30-60-90 Day Plan for LPNs sets you up for success and impresses your hiring manager by:

This template empowers LPNs to set clear goals and milestones while allowing hiring managers to monitor progress effectively, fostering a successful onboarding experience.

For LPNs starting a new role, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template ensures a smooth transition with detailed planning and tracking capabilities:

Starting a new role as an LPN can be both exciting and overwhelming. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan for LPNs in ClickUp, you can efficiently navigate your first few months on the job and set yourself up for success. Here's how both you as the LPN and your hiring manager can make the most of this structured plan.

1. Set clear expectations

LPN:

As the new LPN, take the time to review the 30-60-90 Day Plan thoroughly. Understand the goals and expectations set for each milestone to ensure you're aligned with the organization's needs and your personal growth.

Use tasks in ClickUp to mark and track completion of goals at each 30, 60, and 90-day mark.

Hiring Manager:

Provide the LPN with a detailed overview of what success looks like at the end of each phase. Clearly communicate any key performance indicators and milestones to be achieved.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a document outlining the expectations for each phase.

2. Focus on Learning

LPN:

During the first 30 days, immerse yourself in learning the organization's systems, protocols, and patient care processes. Seek feedback regularly to ensure you're on the right track.

Use the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to jot down notes during training sessions and brainstorming meetings.

Hiring Manager:

Assign mentors or buddies to help the LPN navigate the learning curve effectively. Provide access to necessary training materials and resources.

Leverage Automations in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and feedback sessions with the LPN.

3. Build Relationships

LPN:

In the second phase, focus on building strong relationships with patients, colleagues, and other healthcare professionals. Collaborate effectively and demonstrate your commitment to teamwork.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage your interactions with different team members.

Hiring Manager:

Encourage team-building activities and open communication channels to foster a supportive work environment for the new LPN.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule team meetings and bonding sessions.

4. Demonstrate Growth

LPN:

In the final phase, showcase your growth by taking on more responsibilities, contributing innovative ideas, and actively seeking opportunities for professional development.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set personal growth targets for each 30-60-90 day period.

Hiring Manager:

Recognize and reward the LPN's progress and achievements. Provide constructive feedback and discuss potential career advancement opportunities.

Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to acknowledge significant accomplishments and milestones reached by the LPN.

5. Evaluate Progress

LPN:

Regularly assess your progress against the goals set in the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement.

Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize your progress timeline and identify areas where you excelled or need further development.

Hiring Manager:

Conduct comprehensive reviews at the end of each phase to evaluate the LPN's performance. Provide constructive feedback, address any concerns, and adjust the plan if needed for future success.

Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to analyze the LPN's workload distribution and make necessary adjustments to optimize efficiency.