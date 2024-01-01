Congratulations on your new LPN role! Transitioning smoothly into a new position is key for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for LPNs template, you can lay out your goals and tasks for the first three months, showcasing your dedication and competence from day one.
For the LPN starting the role:
- Set clear goals and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Stay organized and track progress on tasks and milestones
- Communicate effectively with your team to ensure a successful onboarding experience
For the hiring manager:
- Easily track the progress and performance of your new LPN
- Ensure alignment on goals and expectations for the first three months
- Provide necessary support and resources for a seamless transition
Make your first 90 days count with ClickUp's comprehensive LPN plan template!
Get started today and set yourself up for success in your new LPN role!
Lpn 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Excited to kickstart your LPN role? The 30-60-90 Day Plan for LPNs sets you up for success and impresses your hiring manager by:
- Showing your dedication to quickly adapt and excel in your new position
- Aligning your goals with the company's objectives, proving you're on the same page
- Providing a roadmap for your personal growth and professional development
- Helping the hiring manager monitor your progress and offer support where needed
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Lpns
For LPNs starting a new role, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template ensures a smooth transition with detailed planning and tracking capabilities:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress easily with statuses such as Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring clear communication between LPNs and their hiring managers
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields like Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track the onboarding progress of LPNs effectively
- Custom Views: Access 7 different views including References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress, providing diverse perspectives for efficient planning and execution
This template empowers LPNs to set clear goals and milestones while allowing hiring managers to monitor progress effectively, fostering a successful onboarding experience.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Lpns
Starting a new role as an LPN can be both exciting and overwhelming. With the 30-60-90 Day Plan for LPNs in ClickUp, you can efficiently navigate your first few months on the job and set yourself up for success. Here's how both you as the LPN and your hiring manager can make the most of this structured plan.
1. Set clear expectations
LPN:
As the new LPN, take the time to review the 30-60-90 Day Plan thoroughly. Understand the goals and expectations set for each milestone to ensure you're aligned with the organization's needs and your personal growth.
Use tasks in ClickUp to mark and track completion of goals at each 30, 60, and 90-day mark.
Hiring Manager:
Provide the LPN with a detailed overview of what success looks like at the end of each phase. Clearly communicate any key performance indicators and milestones to be achieved.
Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create a document outlining the expectations for each phase.
2. Focus on Learning
LPN:
During the first 30 days, immerse yourself in learning the organization's systems, protocols, and patient care processes. Seek feedback regularly to ensure you're on the right track.
Use the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to jot down notes during training sessions and brainstorming meetings.
Hiring Manager:
Assign mentors or buddies to help the LPN navigate the learning curve effectively. Provide access to necessary training materials and resources.
Leverage Automations in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins and feedback sessions with the LPN.
3. Build Relationships
LPN:
In the second phase, focus on building strong relationships with patients, colleagues, and other healthcare professionals. Collaborate effectively and demonstrate your commitment to teamwork.
Use the Board view in ClickUp to visualize and manage your interactions with different team members.
Hiring Manager:
Encourage team-building activities and open communication channels to foster a supportive work environment for the new LPN.
Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule team meetings and bonding sessions.
4. Demonstrate Growth
LPN:
In the final phase, showcase your growth by taking on more responsibilities, contributing innovative ideas, and actively seeking opportunities for professional development.
Use Goals in ClickUp to set personal growth targets for each 30-60-90 day period.
Hiring Manager:
Recognize and reward the LPN's progress and achievements. Provide constructive feedback and discuss potential career advancement opportunities.
Utilize Milestones in ClickUp to acknowledge significant accomplishments and milestones reached by the LPN.
5. Evaluate Progress
LPN:
Regularly assess your progress against the goals set in the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Reflect on your achievements, challenges faced, and areas for improvement.
Use the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize your progress timeline and identify areas where you excelled or need further development.
Hiring Manager:
Conduct comprehensive reviews at the end of each phase to evaluate the LPN's performance. Provide constructive feedback, address any concerns, and adjust the plan if needed for future success.
Utilize the Workload view in ClickUp to analyze the LPN's workload distribution and make necessary adjustments to optimize efficiency.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Lpn 30-60-90 Day Plan
LPNs and hiring managers can use the 30-60-90 Day Plan for LPNs template in ClickUp to streamline onboarding and ensure a successful transition.
To get started, add the template to your Workspace and specify the location for application.
Next, invite relevant team members to collaborate on the plan.
Here's how to maximize the template's potential for a seamless onboarding experience:
- Utilize the References view to access important materials and resources
- Organize onboarding tasks in the Onboarding Board view for clear visibility
- Use the Chat view for quick communication and updates between team members
- Plan out tasks and milestones in the Calendar view for effective time management
- Start with the Start Here view to get an overview of the onboarding process
- Track progress and completion in the Onboarding Plan and Onboarding Progress views
- Customize tasks with custom fields "Who's in charge" and "Onboarding Stage" for clarity and accountability
By following these steps, both LPNs and hiring managers can ensure a smooth and successful onboarding process.