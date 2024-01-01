30-60-90 Day Plan For Orthopedic Physical Therapists

Empower your team to deliver exceptional patient care right from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Starting a new role as an orthopedic physical therapist or welcoming one to your team? Transition smoothly with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for Orthopedic PTs. This template provides a roadmap for both employee and manager, ensuring a structured and progressive rehabilitation approach for patients. With this template, you can:

Starting a new position as an orthopedic physical therapist can be both exciting and challenging. With our 30-60-90 Day Plan template, both the hiring manager and employee can benefit in the following ways:

Starting a new role as an orthopedic physical therapist or managing a new hire? ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template for Orthopedic Physical Therapists includes:

Embarking on a new role as an Orthopedic Physical Therapist can be exciting yet overwhelming. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow these four steps with the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Collaborate on Initial Goals

For the hiring manager: Engage in an open discussion with the new employee regarding their short-term and long-term goals within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understanding their aspirations will enable you to align expectations and offer necessary support.

For the employee: Take this opportunity to share your career objectives and seek clarification on the expectations set by the hiring manager. Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to document and track these milestones collaboratively.

2. Deep Dive into Training and Orientation

For the hiring manager: Develop a comprehensive training schedule that covers specific protocols, tools, and systems the employee needs to master within the first 30 days. Provide resources and assign mentors to facilitate a seamless onboarding process.

For the employee: Immerse yourself in the training sessions, absorb as much information as possible, and actively engage with your mentors. Leverage the Board view in ClickUp to visualize your training tasks and monitor your progress effectively.

3. Implement Hands-On Experience

For the hiring manager: Encourage the employee to start actively engaging with patients, under supervision, to apply theoretical knowledge into practical scenarios during the 60-day mark. Provide constructive feedback and guidance to enhance their skills.

For the employee: Embrace the hands-on experience with enthusiasm and seek feedback proactively to refine your techniques. Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule patient sessions and manage your time efficiently.

4. Evaluate Progress and Set Future Goals

For the hiring manager: Conduct a formal performance review at the 90-day mark to assess the employee’s progress, strengths, and areas for development. Collaborate on setting new goals to continue their professional growth.

For the employee: Reflect on your achievements and challenges over the past 90 days, and prepare to discuss your progress during the evaluation. Leverage the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize your performance metrics and share insights during the review meeting.

By following these steps collaboratively, both the hiring manager and employee can ensure a successful onboarding process and set the stage for a rewarding career as an Orthopedic Physical Therapist.