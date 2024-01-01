30-60-90 Day Plan For Documentation Writers

Get started today and pave the way for a successful journey ahead!

Starting a new role as a documentation writer can be both exciting and overwhelming. How can you ensure a smooth transition while setting clear goals and expectations?



This template benefits both the hiring manager and the new employee by:



Congratulations on your new role as a Documentation Writer! Creating a 30-60-90 Day Plan can help you hit the ground running and set yourself up for success. Hiring managers will also appreciate your proactive approach to learning and contributing to the team. Here's a guide on how to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp:

1. Begin with Research and Learning

For the Employee:

Start your journey by diving into the company's existing documentation and familiarize yourself with the tone, style, and content. Understand the audience you are writing for and get to know the products or services offered.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to access and review existing documentation for a solid understanding of the company's writing standards and content structure.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the new employee to explore the company's documentation and provide them with access to necessary resources. Schedule introductory meetings with key team members to discuss ongoing projects and priorities.

2. Develop a Content Roadmap

For the Employee:

Plan out the types of documents you aim to create, update, or improve in your first 30, 60, and 90 days. Identify areas where your expertise can add value and contribute to the documentation team's goals.

Utilize the Table view in ClickUp to outline your content roadmap and set clear deadlines for each document you plan to work on.

For the Hiring Manager:

Review the content roadmap created by the new employee and provide feedback or suggestions to align their goals with the team's objectives. Offer guidance on prioritizing tasks and projects based on the company's needs.

3. Collaborate and Seek Feedback

For the Employee:

Engage with other team members, subject matter experts, and stakeholders to gather insights and feedback on your work. Be open to suggestions for improvement and use them to enhance the quality of your documentation.

Utilize the Whiteboards feature in ClickUp to gather feedback visually and collaborate with team members in real-time.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage a culture of feedback within the team and provide opportunities for the new employee to interact with colleagues. Offer support and guidance on how to incorporate feedback effectively into their writing process.

4. Set Performance Goals

For the Employee:

Establish measurable goals for your documentation output, such as the number of articles completed, user feedback received, or improvements in documentation quality. Regularly assess your progress and make adjustments as needed.

Leverage Goals in ClickUp to set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) objectives for your documentation projects.

For the Hiring Manager:

Discuss performance goals with the new employee and provide them with the necessary resources and support to achieve these objectives. Schedule regular check-ins to track progress and offer assistance when needed.

By following these steps and utilizing ClickUp's features, both the employee and hiring manager can ensure a smooth onboarding process and successful integration into the documentation team. Good luck on your documentation writing journey!