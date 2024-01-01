Take the first step towards architecting your success with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template today!

Starting a new architectural role is both thrilling and challenging. As a building architect, you're eager to make an impact from day one, while hiring managers are counting on your expertise to drive projects forward. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Building Architects, you can set clear objectives, prioritize tasks, and track progress seamlessly.

Starting a new architectural role? Dive into the benefits of using a 30-60-90 Day Plan template to lay a solid foundation for success:

This template empowers architects to set clear objectives and timelines while providing managers with visibility and accountability throughout the onboarding process.

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Building Architects template, designed to help both hiring managers and new employees structure their goals and tasks effectively:

The 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp is here to guide you through your first crucial months. Whether you're the new hire or the hiring manager, these steps will ensure a smooth transition and set you up for success:

1. Set Clear Objectives and Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Before your new Architect starts, outline clear objectives and expectations for their first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define key projects, milestones, and training goals to ensure alignment from day one.

For the Employee: Familiarize yourself with the objectives and expectations laid out by your hiring manager. Understand the projects you'll be working on and the skills you need to develop during each phase.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set and track these objectives collaboratively.

2. Learn the Ropes

For the Hiring Manager: Provide ample resources, introductions to team members, and training materials to help the new Architect acclimate smoothly. Schedule regular check-ins to offer guidance and feedback.

For the Employee: Dive into learning about the company culture, processes, and ongoing projects. Reach out to team members for introductions, shadowing opportunities, and gather as much information as possible.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to visually map out team introductions and project details.

3. Develop a Plan of Action

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the Architect to develop a detailed action plan for each phase. Break down tasks, deadlines, and learning objectives to ensure a structured approach.

For the Employee: Work with your manager to outline your tasks, responsibilities, and learning milestones for the next 30, 60, and 90 days. Use this plan to stay focused and track your progress.

Utilize Tasks in ClickUp to assign and manage action items effectively.

4. Seek Feedback and Adapt

For the Hiring Manager: Encourage open communication and provide constructive feedback regularly. Be receptive to the Architect's challenges and adapt the plan as needed to support their growth.

For the Employee: Actively seek feedback from your manager, peers, and stakeholders. Use this input to adjust your approach, refine your skills, and ensure you're meeting expectations.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to schedule feedback sessions and automate reminders.

5. Evaluate Progress and Set New Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Review the Architect's progress at the end of each phase. Celebrate achievements, address any gaps, and collaboratively set new goals for the upcoming period.

For the Employee: Reflect on your accomplishments, challenges, and areas for improvement at the end of each phase. Discuss your performance with your manager and set ambitious yet achievable goals for the next 30, 60, and 90 days.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and set new goals effectively.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Building Architect can ensure a successful onboarding process and a solid foundation for growth and development.