Starting a new role as an insurance writer can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. This template is designed to help you hit the ground running by:

Ensure a seamless transition and effective productivity with this template, empowering insurance writers to set clear goals and expectations for their first 30, 60, and 90 days in a new role.

30-60-90 Day Plan for Insurance Writers template, designed to guide both hiring managers and employees through a structured onboarding process:

Congratulations on your new role as an insurance writer! To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations, follow these steps outlined in the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Insurance Writers:

For the Employee:

1. First 30 Days: Learn and Absorb

As you settle into your new role, focus on understanding the company's values, culture, and expectations. Dive deep into the insurance products you'll be writing about, familiarize yourself with the target audience, and get to know your team members.

Use the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a document detailing key information about the company, products, and team members you meet.

2. Day 31 to Day 60: Dive into Writing

By this time, you should have a solid understanding of the company and products. Start working on your first writing assignments, collaborate with the team to get feedback, and refine your writing style to align with the company's tone and voice.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to track your writing tasks, share progress with your team, and receive feedback effectively.

3. Day 61 to Day 90: Establish Your Voice

As you approach the end of your first 90 days, aim to establish yourself as a valuable insurance writer within the team. Take the initiative to suggest improvements, contribute fresh ideas, and take on more challenging projects. Seek feedback from your peers and supervisors to continuously improve.

Use recurring tasks in ClickUp to set reminders for seeking feedback, tracking progress, and continuously improving your writing skills.

For the Hiring Manager:

4. Provide Clear Guidance and Resources

During the initial 30 days, ensure the new insurance writer has access to all necessary resources, including style guides, templates, and contact information for team members. Encourage open communication and be available to answer any questions that may arise during the onboarding process.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to automate the sharing of essential resources and information with the new hire.

5. Regular Check-ins and Feedback Sessions

Schedule regular check-ins at the 30, 60, and 90-day marks to discuss progress, address any concerns, and provide constructive feedback. Recognize achievements and provide guidance on areas that need improvement to support the new insurance writer in reaching their full potential.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to track the progress and performance of the new insurance writer, ensuring that they are on the right track towards success.