Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Respiratory Therapists—your roadmap to success in the healthcare world! Whether you're a hiring manager setting expectations or a new employee eager to hit the ground running, this template is your secret weapon for a smooth transition and impactful performance.

Starting a new role can be daunting for both the hiring manager and the employee. A 30-60-90 day plan for Respiratory Therapists brings numerous benefits for all involved:

Starting a new role as a Respiratory Therapist can be overwhelming, but ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template is here to help both the hiring manager and the employee navigate the onboarding process smoothly:

Excited about starting your new role as a Respiratory Therapist? Here are six steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp for both you and your hiring manager:

1. Understand the Expectations

For the hiring manager: Clearly outline your expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help the new hire understand what is expected of them and allow them to set achievable goals.

For the employee: Review and internalize the expectations set out by your hiring manager. This will give you a clear roadmap to follow and help you align your efforts with the organization's goals.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear expectations for each phase.

2. Learn the Ropes

For the hiring manager: Provide necessary training, introductions to the team, and an overview of the organization's processes. Ensure the new hire has the resources needed to succeed.

For the employee: Engage in training sessions, familiarize yourself with the team, and absorb as much information as possible to hit the ground running.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to create and share training materials and resources.

3. Set Specific Goals

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the new hire to set specific, measurable goals for each phase of the plan. These goals should align with the overall objectives of the organization.

For the employee: Work with your hiring manager to set individual goals that contribute to the success of the team and organization.

Use the custom fields feature in ClickUp to track progress towards your specific goals.

4. Check-In Regularly

For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-ins to provide feedback, address any concerns, and ensure the new hire is on track to meet their goals.

For the employee: Actively participate in check-in meetings, ask questions, and seek feedback to improve your performance.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and manage check-in meetings effectively.

5. Adapt and Improve

For the hiring manager: Be open to feedback from the new hire and be willing to adapt the plan if necessary based on their progress and performance.

For the employee: Act on feedback received during check-ins and continuously look for ways to improve your skills and contributions.

Use the Automations feature in ClickUp to streamline feedback processes and make adjustments as needed.

6. Celebrate Achievements

For the hiring manager: Recognize and celebrate the new hire's achievements and milestones reached during the 30-60-90 day period. This boosts morale and motivates the employee.

For the employee: Celebrate your own accomplishments and progress made at each milestone. Reflect on your growth and use it as motivation for the next phase.

Utilize the Milestones feature in ClickUp to visually track and celebrate achievements throughout the plan.