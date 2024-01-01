Get ready to hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one!

This powerful template empowers you to:

Starting a new role as an investment banker? Or perhaps looking to impress potential employers with your strategic prowess? Whether you're the hiring manager seeking top talent or the ambitious banker ready to conquer new challenges, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Investment Bankers template is your ultimate ally.

Crafting a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Investment Bankers is a game-changer, benefiting both the hiring manager and the new employee:

For both the hiring manager and the employee stepping into an investment banking role, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Investment Bankers template offers a comprehensive roadmap for success:

Congratulations on landing a new role as an investment banker! To hit the ground running and impress your hiring manager, follow these steps to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Investment Bankers:

1. Understand the Expectations

For the Employee:

In your first 30 days, focus on understanding the bank's culture, learning about your team, and familiarizing yourself with the standard operating procedures. Show initiative by seeking feedback and clarifying expectations with your manager.

For the Hiring Manager:

Clearly outline the bank's expectations and goals for the new hire within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Provide necessary resources and support to ensure a smooth transition into the role.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Develop Relationships

For the Employee:

During the first 60 days, focus on building relationships with key stakeholders, team members, and clients. Networking within the organization can help you gain insights and establish credibility.

For the Hiring Manager:

Introduce the new employee to relevant team members, clients, and stakeholders. Encourage networking opportunities and provide guidance on relationship-building strategies.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to visually organize and track key relationships.

3. Dive into Projects

For the Employee:

In the first 90 days, start taking ownership of projects and initiatives. Demonstrate your skills and contribute meaningfully to ongoing work. Seek feedback regularly to ensure alignment with expectations.

For the Hiring Manager:

Assign projects that align with the new employee's skills and expertise. Provide opportunities for growth and development while offering support and feedback along the way.

Create tasks in ClickUp to track project milestones and progress.

4. Continuous Learning

For the Employee:

Stay updated on industry trends, regulations, and market developments. Dedicate time to enhancing your skills and knowledge through training programs, webinars, and networking events.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage continuous learning by supporting the employee's participation in relevant training and development opportunities. Foster a culture of growth and innovation within the team.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule learning activities and track progress.

5. Evaluate and Adjust

For the Employee:

At the end of each 30, 60, and 90-day period, reflect on your progress, accomplishments, and challenges. Identify areas for improvement and adjust your approach accordingly.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct regular check-ins to review the employee's performance against the 30-60-90 day plan. Provide constructive feedback, celebrate achievements, and address any concerns promptly.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to schedule periodic evaluations and reminders for both the employee and the hiring manager.