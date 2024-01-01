30-60-90 Day Plan For Chemists and Materials Scientists

Starting a new role as a chemist or materials scientist can feel overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. But fear not! ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template is here to guide you through your first crucial months with clarity and purpose.

1. Collaborate on objectives

For both the hiring manager and the new employee, it's crucial to collaborate on defining objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. The hiring manager should outline key projects and goals, while the new employee can provide input based on their skills and expertise.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan and align expectations.

2. Develop a detailed action plan

Together, create a detailed action plan for each phase of the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Outline specific tasks, milestones, and deadlines to ensure a structured approach to achieving the set objectives. The plan should include learning goals, project assignments, and opportunities for the new employee to showcase their skills.

Utilize the Gantt chart view in ClickUp to visually map out the timeline for each phase and track progress effectively.

3. Regular progress check-ins

To ensure alignment and provide support, schedule regular progress check-ins between the hiring manager and the new employee. These check-ins can be used to review completed tasks, discuss challenges, and adjust the plan if needed. Open communication is key to addressing any issues early on and fostering a collaborative working relationship.

Set up Automations in ClickUp to remind both parties of upcoming check-in meetings and keep everyone on track.

4. Evaluate and adjust

At the end of each 30-60-90 day period, both the hiring manager and the new employee should evaluate the progress made towards the outlined objectives. Discuss what worked well, areas for improvement, and any necessary adjustments to the plan moving forward. This reflection process is essential for continuous growth and development.

Utilize the Dashboard feature in ClickUp to visualize key metrics and performance indicators to inform discussions during the evaluation meetings.