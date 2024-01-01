30-60-90 Day Plan For Geophysical Prospecting Surveyors

Starting a new role as a geophysical prospecting surveyor can be both exciting and overwhelming. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for surveyors like you, hitting the ground running has never been easier!

Welcome to your new role as a Geophysical Prospecting Surveyor! 🌍

For the Employee:

1. First 30 Days: Get Acquainted

In the initial 30 days, focus on getting to know the team, understanding the company culture, and familiarizing yourself with ongoing projects. Use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template to set goals for learning about the company's geophysical exploration techniques and tools.

Tasks: Create tasks in ClickUp to schedule meetings with team members to introduce yourself and gather insights about ongoing projects.

2. Next 30 Days: Dive Deeper

During days 30 to 60, start diving deeper into your role. Shadow experienced surveyors, attend training sessions, and begin contributing to projects. Update your 30-60-90 Day Plan with specific objectives related to conducting surveys and analyzing geophysical data.

Custom Fields: Use custom fields in ClickUp to track your progress in learning different survey techniques and software tools.

3. Final 30 Days: Take the Lead

In the last leg of the plan, aim to take the lead on smaller projects, apply your knowledge to real-world scenarios, and seek feedback from your peers and supervisors. Add milestones to your 30-60-90 Day Plan to reflect your achievements and areas of growth.

Milestones: Set milestones in ClickUp to mark significant achievements such as successfully leading a geophysical survey project.

For the Hiring Manager:

4. Support and Review

As the hiring manager, regularly check in with the new surveyor to provide guidance, offer feedback, and ensure they have the resources they need to succeed. Use the 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp to monitor progress, provide constructive feedback, and adjust goals as needed.

Recurring Tasks: Set up recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule check-ins with the new surveyor at key intervals to discuss progress and address any challenges.

By utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp, both the new Geophysical Prospecting Surveyor and the hiring manager can align on expectations, track progress, and set the stage for a successful and productive journey ahead. Good luck! 🚀