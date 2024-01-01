Starting a new role as a Library Media Specialist can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for Library Media Specialists, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one. This template will help you align your goals with the library's objectives, build crucial relationships, implement innovative instructional programs, and ensure the success of the library media program.
In your first 30-60-90 days, you can:
- Establish a strong foundation by familiarizing yourself with the library's resources
- Build key relationships with staff, students, and stakeholders
- Develop a strategy for implementing new instructional programming effectively
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Library Media Specialists
1. Align on expectations

As a new Library Media Specialist, it's crucial to align with your hiring manager on their expectations for your role. Schedule a meeting to discuss key responsibilities, projects, and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understanding these expectations will help you prioritize tasks and deliver results that align with the organization's needs.
1. Align on expectations
2. Dive into the library environment

During the first 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in the library environment. Get familiar with the library's layout, cataloging system, existing programs, and the needs of the students and staff. Introduce yourself to key stakeholders and start building relationships with colleagues.
Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track your progress in achieving them.
2. Dive into the library environment
During the first 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in the library environment. Get familiar with the library's layout, cataloging system, existing programs, and the needs of the students and staff. Introduce yourself to key stakeholders and start building relationships with colleagues.
Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to organize tasks related to getting acquainted with the library environment.
3. Develop a strategic plan
In the next 30 days, work on developing a strategic plan that outlines your goals and proposed initiatives for the library. Identify areas for improvement, such as updating resources, enhancing technology integration, or expanding literacy programs. Present your plan to your hiring manager for feedback and alignment.
Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a detailed strategic plan that can be easily shared and edited collaboratively.
4. Implement innovative programs
As you move into the next 30 days, begin implementing innovative programs or changes based on your strategic plan. Whether it's launching a book club, revamping the library website, or introducing interactive learning resources, take action to enhance the library's offerings and engage the community.
Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus more on implementing creative initiatives.
5. Evaluate progress and adjust
At the end of the 90-day period, schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to review your progress, accomplishments, and challenges. Celebrate your successes, address any areas for improvement, and discuss future goals for continued growth and impact in your role as a Library Media Specialist.
Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize your achievements and present data-driven insights during your progress review meeting.
Library media specialists and hiring managers can utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Library Media Specialists template in ClickUp to ensure a smooth transition and successful onboarding process.
To get started, follow these steps:
- Begin by adding the template to your Workspace in ClickUp and specify the Space or location where you want it applied.
- Invite relevant team members and the new hire to collaborate on the plan.
- Take advantage of the template's features to set up a comprehensive onboarding process:
- Use the References view to access important materials and resources.
- Utilize the Onboarding Board to visualize the onboarding journey.
- Communicate effectively using the Chat view.
- Schedule tasks and meetings in the Calendar view.
- Start with the Start here view for an overview of the plan.
- Create a detailed Onboarding Plan using the respective view.
- Track progress in the Onboarding Progress view.
Customize the statuses to Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, and utilize custom fields Who's in charge and Onboarding Stage to streamline communication and progress tracking. This comprehensive approach ensures a successful onboarding experience for the new library media specialist while keeping the hiring manager informed and involved throughout the process.