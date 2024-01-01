30-60-90 Day Plan For Library Media Specialists

Take the first step towards a successful library media career today with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

In your first 30-60-90 days, you can:

Starting a new role as a Library Media Specialist can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for Library Media Specialists, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one. This template will help you align your goals with the library's objectives, build crucial relationships, implement innovative instructional programs, and ensure the success of the library media program.

1. Align on expectations

As a new Library Media Specialist, it's crucial to align with your hiring manager on their expectations for your role. Schedule a meeting to discuss key responsibilities, projects, and goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Understanding these expectations will help you prioritize tasks and deliver results that align with the organization's needs.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives and track your progress in achieving them.

2. Dive into the library environment

During the first 30 days, focus on immersing yourself in the library environment. Get familiar with the library's layout, cataloging system, existing programs, and the needs of the students and staff. Introduce yourself to key stakeholders and start building relationships with colleagues.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to organize tasks related to getting acquainted with the library environment.

3. Develop a strategic plan

In the next 30 days, work on developing a strategic plan that outlines your goals and proposed initiatives for the library. Identify areas for improvement, such as updating resources, enhancing technology integration, or expanding literacy programs. Present your plan to your hiring manager for feedback and alignment.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to create a detailed strategic plan that can be easily shared and edited collaboratively.

4. Implement innovative programs

As you move into the next 30 days, begin implementing innovative programs or changes based on your strategic plan. Whether it's launching a book club, revamping the library website, or introducing interactive learning resources, take action to enhance the library's offerings and engage the community.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline repetitive tasks and focus more on implementing creative initiatives.

5. Evaluate progress and adjust

At the end of the 90-day period, schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to review your progress, accomplishments, and challenges. Celebrate your successes, address any areas for improvement, and discuss future goals for continued growth and impact in your role as a Library Media Specialist.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize your achievements and present data-driven insights during your progress review meeting.