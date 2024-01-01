Take the guesswork out of your first three months and hit the ground running with ClickUp's comprehensive template for community development planners!

Starting a new role as a community development planner can be exciting and overwhelming at the same time. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template, both you and your hiring manager can set clear expectations and goals from day one.

Start strong, stay focused, and make a lasting impact in your community with our 30-60-90 Day Plan template! 🚀

Crafted to kickstart success for both hiring managers and new employees, this template provides a roadmap for achieving impactful community development milestones by:

This template empowers community development planners to streamline project management, prioritize tasks effectively, and achieve successful outcomes within the specified timeframes.

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Community Development Planners template, designed to help both the hiring manager and new employee stay organized and aligned with project goals:

Starting a new role as a Community Development Planner can be exciting yet challenging. Utilizing the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp can help you hit the ground running and make a lasting impact. Here's a comprehensive guide for both the hiring manager and the new employee:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Set Clear Expectations

Initiate the onboarding process by clearly outlining the goals and expectations for the new Community Development Planner. Define key performance indicators (KPIs) and milestones for the first 30, 60, and 90 days.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to establish and communicate these expectations effectively.

2. Provide Necessary Training and Resources

Ensure that the new employee has access to all the essential training materials, resources, and tools required to succeed in their role. Offer guidance on the organization's culture, processes, and any specific tools used for community development planning.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to create comprehensive training materials and guidelines for the new planner.

3. Schedule Regular Check-ins

Plan regular check-in meetings to provide feedback, address any challenges, and offer support to the new Community Development Planner. These meetings will help in tracking progress and making any necessary adjustments to the onboarding process.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule and organize these check-in meetings efficiently.

For the New Employee:

4. Understand the Community's Needs

Start by immersing yourself in understanding the community's needs, challenges, and opportunities. Research previous community development plans, ongoing projects, and engage with key stakeholders to gain insights.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to create boards for different community projects and track progress effectively.

5. Develop Short-Term Goals

During the first 30 days, focus on setting short-term goals that align with the community's needs and the organization's objectives. Break down these goals into actionable tasks with clear deadlines and priorities.

Utilize Tasks in ClickUp to create actionable items for each short-term goal set.

6. Collaborate and Seek Feedback

Engage with team members, stakeholders, and community members to collaborate on projects and gather feedback. Actively seek input, listen to suggestions, and adapt your strategies based on the feedback received.

Utilize Whiteboards in ClickUp for brainstorming sessions and collecting feedback from various stakeholders.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Community Development Planner can work together seamlessly towards achieving community development goals and fostering a positive impact.