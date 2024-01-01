30-60-90 Day Plan For Assistant Corporation Counsels

For hiring managers, ensure your new Assistant Corporation Counsel thrives from day one with this template. And for new hires, set yourself up for success with ClickUp's comprehensive planning tool. Let's make those first 90 days count!

Congratulations on starting your new role as an Assistant Corporation Counsel! To ensure a successful transition and make a strong impact in your new position, here's a comprehensive guide on how to effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan:

For the Hiring Manager:

1. Review the Plan Together

On the employee's first day, sit down together and review the 30-60-90 Day Plan. Discuss the goals, objectives, and key milestones outlined in the plan. Make sure both parties are aligned on expectations and priorities.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to collaboratively review and edit the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

2. Provide Necessary Resources

As the hiring manager, ensure that the new Assistant Corporation Counsel has access to all the resources they need to succeed. This includes providing training materials, access to relevant software, and introducing them to key team members.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for providing necessary resources at each stage of the plan.

For the Employee:

3. Focus on Learning and Observing in the First 30 Days

During the first 30 days, focus on learning about the organization, understanding your role, and observing how things work. Take note of processes, procedures, and key stakeholders you will be working with.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule meetings with key team members and stakeholders in your first month.

4. Set Clear Goals and Objectives for the Next 60 Days

In the next 30 days, start setting clear goals and objectives for your role. Identify areas where you can make an impact, projects you want to lead, and skills you need to develop further.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals for the next 60 days.

5. Begin Taking Initiative and Leading Projects in the Final 30 Days

As you approach the 90-day mark, it's time to start taking initiative and leading projects. Apply what you've learned, contribute your ideas, and demonstrate your value to the team and the organization.

Utilize Board view in ClickUp to visualize and track the progress of projects you lead in the final 30 days.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new Assistant Corporation Counsel can work together effectively to ensure a smooth transition and set the stage for a successful and productive working relationship.