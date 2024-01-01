30-60-90 Day Plan For Orthopaedic Physician Assistants

Get ready to kickstart your orthopaedic career with confidence and clarity using ClickUp's intuitive template!

For both hiring managers and new employee orthopaedic physician assistants, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan template provides a structured roadmap for success:

Excited to get started in your new role as an Orthopaedic Physician Assistant? Here's a comprehensive guide to using the 30-60-90 Day Plan effectively, tailored for both the hiring manager and the new employee:

1. Collaborate on Expectations

As the hiring manager, sit down with your new Orthopaedic Physician Assistant to discuss the expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Be clear about goals, key responsibilities, and any specific projects or tasks that need immediate attention.

For the new employee, use a Goals feature in ClickUp to document these expectations and ensure alignment on both ends.

2. Dive into Training and Orientation

As the hiring manager, provide thorough training and orientation during the first 30 days. This includes introducing the new employee to the team, familiarizing them with the clinic or hospital setup, and explaining the protocols and procedures they'll need to follow.

For the new employee, leverage the Board view in ClickUp to track progress during the training and orientation period.

3. Set Performance Goals

Within the first 60 days, establish clear performance goals for the new Orthopaedic Physician Assistant. These goals should be measurable, achievable, and aligned with the overall objectives of the practice.

For both parties, use Custom Fields in ClickUp to track these performance goals and monitor progress regularly.

4. Shadow and Assist

During the first 60 days, encourage the new employee to shadow experienced colleagues and assist in patient consultations and procedures. This hands-on experience will help them gain confidence and familiarity with the practice.

Utilize Recurring Tasks in ClickUp to schedule shadowing sessions and assistive opportunities for the new employee.

5. Take on Independent Tasks

By the 90-day mark, the new Orthopaedic Physician Assistant should start taking on more independent tasks and responsibilities. Encourage them to handle patient consultations, follow-ups, and minor procedures under supervision.

In ClickUp, switch to Table view to allocate independent tasks and responsibilities clearly for the new employee.

6. Evaluate Progress and Provide Feedback

As the hiring manager, conduct a comprehensive review at the end of the 90 days to evaluate the new employee's progress, performance, and overall fit within the practice. Provide constructive feedback and guidance for continued growth.

For the new employee, use Dashboards in ClickUp to review your progress, achievements, and areas for improvement throughout the 30-60-90 day period.