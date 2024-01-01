Get a head start on your success story and impress your new team with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan template!

Starting a new role as a law secretary or aiming for that promotion? The 30-60-90 Day Plan template is your secret weapon. Here's why it benefits both you and your hiring manager:

To the Employee: Use this template to showcase your strategic planning skills, stay organized, and hit the ground running in your new role!

To the Hiring Manager: This template empowers law secretaries to map out their success journey, ensuring alignment with the team's goals and seamless onboarding.

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Law Secretaries template, designed to set you up for success from day one in your new role:

Congratulations on your new role as a Law Secretary! To kickstart your journey and impress your new team, follow these straightforward steps to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Law Secretaries. This plan will help you seamlessly integrate into your new position and showcase your skills to your colleagues and superiors.

For the hiring manager:

1. Set clear expectations

As a hiring manager, it's crucial to clearly outline your expectations for the Law Secretary in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Make sure to communicate the key responsibilities, tasks, and goals that you expect the new hire to achieve during each phase of the plan.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and milestones for the Law Secretary to achieve within the specified timeframes.

2. Provide necessary resources

Support your new Law Secretary by providing access to essential resources, such as legal templates, research tools, contact information for key stakeholders, and any specific software or platforms they'll need to perform their duties effectively.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to ensure your Law Secretary has easy access to all the necessary resources in one centralized location.

For the employee:

3. Learn the ropes

During the first 30 days, focus on familiarizing yourself with the law firm's processes, procedures, and key team members. Take time to understand the firm's culture, values, and the specific expectations set out in the 30-60-90 Day Plan.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to create a visual representation of the firm's structure, key contacts, and your responsibilities.

4. Set goals and showcase progress

In the following 60 and 90-day periods, set personal goals aligned with the firm's objectives. Continuously track your progress, document achievements, and seek feedback from your manager to ensure you're meeting or exceeding expectations.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule regular check-ins with your manager to discuss your progress, address any challenges, and align on future goals and projects.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and Law Secretary can work together effectively to ensure a smooth onboarding process and a successful start to the new role.