Begin your journey on the right foot and show your value from day one with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Starting a new role as a certified orthotic fitter can be both exciting and overwhelming for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template tailored for Certified Orthotic Fitters, you can set clear goals, track progress, and showcase your achievements seamlessly. This template empowers you to:

Embarking on this journey with a 30-60-90 Day Plan is a game-changer for both you and your hiring manager. Here's how this template will benefit you both:

Welcome to ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Orthotic Fitters template—a must-have for a successful onboarding process! This template includes:

Absolutely! Here's a comprehensive guide to using the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Orthotic Fitters, designed to benefit both the hiring manager and the new employee:

1. Understand the Expectations

For the hiring manager: Clearly outline the expectations and goals for the new Certified Orthotic Fitter within the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Define key performance metrics and milestones that align with the overall success of the team and the organization.

For the new employee: Schedule a meeting with your manager to discuss the expectations and goals outlined for your role in the next 30, 60, and 90 days. Seek clarification on any points that may be ambiguous to ensure alignment.

2. Dive into Training and Orientation

For the hiring manager: Develop a robust training and orientation plan that covers product knowledge, customer service protocols, and any specific processes relevant to the role of a Certified Orthotic Fitter.

For the new employee: Engage actively in the training and orientation sessions provided by the company. Take notes, ask questions, and familiarize yourself with the tools and resources available to perform your duties effectively.

3. Establish Relationships

For the hiring manager: Introduce the new Certified Orthotic Fitter to key team members, stakeholders, and clients within the first 30 days. Encourage open communication and foster a collaborative environment.

For the new employee: Proactively reach out to team members, stakeholders, and clients to introduce yourself. Schedule one-on-one meetings to understand their roles, expectations, and how you can work together seamlessly.

4. Set Short-Term Goals

For the hiring manager: Collaborate with the new hire to set specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) goals for the first 30 days. Monitor progress and provide constructive feedback.

For the new employee: Work with your manager to define SMART goals that will help you contribute effectively to the team. Regularly update your progress and seek feedback to stay on track.

5. Midpoint Review and Adjustment

For the hiring manager: Conduct a formal review at the end of the first 60 days to assess the Certified Orthotic Fitter's performance against set goals. Identify areas of strength and improvement for the upcoming period.

For the new employee: Reflect on your performance in the first 60 days, identify achievements, and areas for growth. Discuss your progress with your manager and adjust goals if needed for the next 30 days.

6. Execute Long-Term Strategies

For the hiring manager: Evaluate the Certified Orthotic Fitter's performance at the end of the first 90 days. Recognize achievements and discuss career development opportunities based on performance.

For the new employee: Showcase your accomplishments and growth over the first 90 days. Request feedback from your manager on your performance and discuss long-term career aspirations within the organization.