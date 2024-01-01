30-60-90 Day Plan For Hospital Aides

Get started with ClickUp today and empower your hospital aides for success in healthcare!

Starting a new role as a hospital aide can be exciting yet overwhelming. Using the 30-60-90 Day Plan template in ClickUp can help you set clear goals and expectations for your role. By following the steps outlined below, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and successful integration into the team.

1. Collaborate on expectations

For the Hiring Manager:

Begin by collaborating with the new hospital aide to set clear expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Discuss key responsibilities, performance goals, training requirements, and any specific projects or tasks to focus on during each phase. Ensuring alignment on expectations from the start will set the new employee up for success.

Use Goals in ClickUp to outline specific objectives for each phase and align on expectations.

For the New Employee:

Engage in open communication with your hiring manager to understand the goals and expectations for each phase of your onboarding. Ask questions, seek clarification, and actively participate in defining your role within the team. Having a clear understanding of what is expected of you will help you navigate your responsibilities effectively.

Utilize the Docs feature in ClickUp to take notes during discussions and refer back to them as needed.

2. Establish learning objectives

For the Hiring Manager:

Work with the new hospital aide to establish learning objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Identify specific skills, procedures, and protocols that the employee should master during each phase. Providing structured learning objectives will guide the new employee's professional development and ensure a comprehensive onboarding experience.

Utilize the Table view in ClickUp to create a structured list of learning objectives for each phase.

For the New Employee:

Take the initiative to outline your personal learning objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Identify areas where you want to grow, skills you aim to develop, and knowledge you wish to acquire. Communicate your learning goals to your hiring manager to align on expectations and support your professional growth.

Use custom fields in ClickUp to track your individual learning objectives and mark progress.

3. Execute daily tasks and projects

For the Hiring Manager:

Assign daily tasks and projects that align with the learning objectives and overall goals for each phase. Provide guidance, resources, and support to ensure the new hospital aide can successfully complete assigned tasks. Regular check-ins and feedback sessions can help monitor progress and address any challenges.

Utilize tasks and the Board view in ClickUp to assign daily tasks and track progress visually.

For the New Employee:

Dive into your daily tasks and projects with enthusiasm and dedication. Prioritize tasks based on their importance and impact on your learning objectives. Seek feedback and clarification when needed, and demonstrate your willingness to learn and grow within your role. Keep track of your progress and accomplishments to showcase your contributions.

Utilize recurring tasks in ClickUp to schedule daily tasks and ensure you stay on track.

4. Review progress and set new goals

For the Hiring Manager:

At the end of each phase (30, 60, and 90 days), conduct a comprehensive review of the hospital aide's progress. Evaluate performance against the established goals and provide constructive feedback. Collaborate with the employee to set new goals for the upcoming phase based on their development and performance.

Use Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize performance metrics and track progress over time.

For the New Employee:

Reflect on your achievements and challenges at the end of each phase. Assess your progress against the set learning objectives and performance goals. Seek feedback from your hiring manager, identify areas for improvement, and set new goals for the next phase. Embrace continuous learning and growth as you navigate your role as a hospital aide.

Utilize the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule review meetings and set new goals for the upcoming phase.