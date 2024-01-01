30-60-90 Day Plan For Construction Craft Laborers

Get started today and set the stage for a successful journey in the construction industry!

For the Hiring Managers:

For the Craft Laborers:

For the Employee:

For the Hiring Manager:

Welcome to your new role as a Construction Craft Laborer! Follow these steps to effectively use the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to ensure a successful start:

1. Collaborate on expectations

For Hiring Managers:

Sit down with your new Construction Craft Laborer to discuss the goals and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Outline key projects, skills to develop, and performance metrics.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives and timelines for each milestone.

For Employees:

Schedule a meeting with your hiring manager to align on the expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. Ask questions to clarify any uncertainties and ensure you understand what success looks like.

Utilize Calendar view in ClickUp to set up and organize meetings with your hiring manager.

2. Set SMART goals

For Hiring Managers:

Help your new employee set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound (SMART) goals for each phase. These goals should challenge the employee to grow while aligning with the team's objectives.

Utilize custom fields in ClickUp to track progress towards SMART goals.

For Employees:

Develop your SMART goals in each phase based on the discussions with your hiring manager. Ensure that these goals contribute to your professional growth and the team's success.

Use tasks in ClickUp to break down your SMART goals into actionable steps.

3. Learn and Adapt

For Hiring Managers:

Provide resources, training, and mentorship to support your Construction Craft Laborer in achieving their goals. Offer regular feedback and be open to adjusting the plan based on their progress and challenges.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set up reminders for check-ins and feedback sessions.

For Employees:

Proactively seek learning opportunities, ask for feedback, and adapt to the role's requirements. Keep track of your progress and be open to adjusting your plan as needed.

Utilize Workload view in ClickUp to visualize your tasks and adjust priorities.

4. Check-in and Reflect

For Hiring Managers:

Schedule regular check-ins at the end of each 30-day period to review progress, provide feedback, and adjust goals for the next phase. Celebrate achievements and address any roadblocks.

Use Milestones in ClickUp to mark key achievements and milestones.

For Employees:

Reflect on your achievements and challenges at the end of each phase. Prepare for check-ins with your hiring manager by documenting your progress, lessons learned, and areas for improvement.

Utilize Table view in ClickUp to organize your reflections and prepare for check-ins.

5. Evaluate and Plan Ahead

For Hiring Managers:

Evaluate the overall progress of your Construction Craft Laborer at the end of the 90-day period. Provide constructive feedback, discuss long-term goals, and create a development plan for continued success.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to track performance metrics and visualize progress.

For Employees:

Request feedback from your hiring manager, assess your achievements against the initial goals, and identify areas for further growth. Collaborate on setting new goals and creating a long-term development plan.

Use Whiteboards in ClickUp to brainstorm and plan for future career growth.

By following these steps, both Hiring Managers and Construction Craft Laborers can effectively utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan Template in ClickUp to ensure a smooth transition and set the foundation for success in the new role.