This template allows you to:

Creating a clear roadmap for success in the new role, outlining goals and priorities from day one- Aligning expectations between the hiring manager and the new employee, fostering effective communication- Tracking progress and celebrating milestones achieved at 30, 60, and 90 days- Establishing a structured approach to contribute to efficient and organized cargo handling operations

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Cargo Handlers

Starting a new role as a cargo handler can be exciting yet overwhelming. To ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations for success, both the hiring manager and the new employee can follow these steps when using the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Cargo Handlers:

1. Set Expectations

For the hiring manager, clearly outline the key responsibilities, performance metrics, and goals expected from the cargo handler. For the new employee, understand the job description, KPIs, and targets right from day one.

Use Goals in ClickUp to define and align on expectations for the role.

2. Training and Onboarding

Provide the necessary training resources, access to systems, and introduce the new employee to the team. For the cargo handler, proactively participate in training sessions, take notes, and ask questions to accelerate the learning curve.

Utilize the Tasks feature in ClickUp to assign and track training modules and progress.

3. Learn the Cargo Handling Process

As the hiring manager, ensure the new employee understands the cargo handling process, including safety regulations, loading/unloading procedures, and equipment operation. For the cargo handler, familiarize yourself with the cargo types, handling equipment, and safety protocols.

Create custom fields in ClickUp to document and track progress in learning the cargo handling process.

4. Hands-on Experience

Provide opportunities for the new employee to get hands-on experience with cargo handling tasks under supervision. As the cargo handler, actively seek guidance, demonstrate your understanding, and focus on safety and efficiency.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to track progress and assign hands-on tasks.

5. Performance Evaluation

At the end of each 30-day interval, conduct a performance review to discuss achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement. For the cargo handler, self-assess your performance, seek feedback, and set goals for the next phase.

Use the Workload view in ClickUp to monitor performance and adjust tasks based on feedback.

6. Goal Setting for the Future

Collaborate on setting new goals for the upcoming 30-60-90 days based on performance evaluations and growth opportunities. The hiring manager should provide guidance, while the cargo handler should actively participate in goal-setting discussions.

Use Automations in ClickUp to set reminders for goal setting and progress reviews to stay on track.

By following these steps, both the hiring manager and the new cargo handler can effectively navigate the onboarding process and set a solid foundation for success in the role.