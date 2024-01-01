Get started on your journey to success today with ClickUp's comprehensive 30-60-90 Day Plan Template!

Starting a new role as a Certified Recreational Therapist can be both exciting and challenging for both you and your hiring manager. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan Template for Certified Recreational Therapists, you can hit the ground running and showcase your commitment to providing top-notch patient care and rehabilitation services.

As a hiring manager, easily oversee progress and provide support, while as an employee, stay focused and on track towards meeting therapeutic goals for clients.

For Certified Recreational Therapists embarking on a new role, ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan template offers a comprehensive roadmap for success:

30-60-90 Day Plan For Certified Recreational Therapists

Congratulations on your new role as a Certified Recreational Therapist! To set you up for success and ensure a smooth transition, follow these steps to make the most out of your first 90 days on the job.

1. Establish Clear Objectives

For the Employee:

During the first 30 days, take the time to understand the organization's mission, values, and goals. Meet with key stakeholders, your manager, and team members to align your understanding of the role and expectations.

For the Hiring Manager:

Collaborate with the new employee to outline specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound (SMART) objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will provide a roadmap for success and ensure everyone is on the same page.

Utilize the Goals feature in ClickUp to track and manage these objectives effectively.

2. Dive into Training and Skill Development

For the Employee:

In the next 30 days, focus on training sessions, workshops, and any necessary certifications to enhance your skills as a Recreational Therapist. Seek feedback from peers and supervisors to identify areas for improvement.

For the Hiring Manager:

Provide ample learning opportunities, resources, and mentorship to support the employee's growth. Regular check-ins and feedback sessions are crucial to address any challenges and ensure continuous development.

Leverage the Docs feature in ClickUp to create and share training materials and resources.

3. Implement New Strategies

For the Employee:

By the 60th day, start implementing new therapeutic strategies, activities, and programs based on your learnings and feedback. Collaborate with colleagues to brainstorm innovative ideas that can enhance patient experiences.

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the employee to experiment with new approaches while providing guidance and support. Monitor progress closely and offer constructive feedback to refine strategies for optimal outcomes.

Utilize the Board view in ClickUp to visually map out new strategies and collaborate with team members effectively.

4. Evaluate Progress and Set Long-Term Goals

For the Employee:

At the 90-day mark, reflect on your achievements, challenges, and areas of growth. Discuss your performance with your manager, seek feedback, and set long-term career goals within the organization.

For the Hiring Manager:

Conduct a comprehensive performance review to assess the employee's progress, strengths, and areas for development. Together, establish ambitious yet achievable goals for the upcoming months to maintain momentum and motivation.

Use the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to visualize performance metrics and set clear long-term goals for professional growth.