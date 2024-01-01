Ready to supercharge your sales journey? Let's dive in together!

Starting a new role as a sales manager or representative in a manufacturing company can be both exciting and overwhelming. Enter the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Barrel Straighteners on ClickUp - your roadmap to success! As a new hire, this template will guide you through key goals and milestones for the first few months, setting you up for a smooth onboarding process and sales triumph. For the hiring manager, this template provides visibility into your new team member's progress and ensures alignment on expectations. Get ready to hit the ground running and achieve sales excellence with this structured plan in place!

1. Align on Expectations

For the Hiring Manager: Schedule a meeting to discuss the key responsibilities, goals, and expectations for the role. Ensure clarity on what success looks like at 30, 60, and 90 days.

For the Employee: Take detailed notes during the meeting and seek clarification on any points that are unclear. Understanding expectations from the start sets you up for success.

Use Goals in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase.

2. Dive into Training

For the Hiring Manager: Provide access to necessary training materials, introduce team members, and assign a mentor for guidance.

For the Employee: Immerse yourself in training sessions, absorb information like a sponge, and actively engage with your mentor and team.

Utilize Docs in ClickUp to store training materials and resources.

3. Set SMART Goals

For the Hiring Manager: Collaborate with the employee to set Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, and Time-bound goals for each phase.

For the Employee: Work with your manager to define goals that align with the company's objectives and your personal growth.

Use Custom Fields in ClickUp to track progress towards your SMART goals.

4. Take Action

For the Hiring Manager: Provide opportunities for the employee to apply their learnings, offer feedback, and adjust goals if needed.

For the Employee: Dive into your tasks, seek feedback proactively, and communicate any challenges or wins along the way.

Utilize Tasks in ClickUp to organize your action items effectively.

5. Evaluate Progress

For the Hiring Manager: Conduct regular check-ins to assess progress, provide constructive feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan.

For the Employee: Reflect on your achievements, challenges, and areas for improvement at the end of each phase.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize progress and key metrics.

6. Plan for the Future

For the Hiring Manager: Review the 30-60-90 Day Plan with the employee, celebrate wins, address any gaps, and outline the next steps for continued growth.

For the Employee: Discuss your achievements, seek feedback on future goals, and outline your development plan beyond the initial 90 days.

Use Automations in ClickUp to streamline recurring tasks and reminders for future planning.

Embark on your journey as a Barrel Straightener with confidence, knowing that you have a solid plan in place for success. Cheers to your new beginnings!