Starting a new role as a publicist can be both thrilling and daunting. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Publicists template, you'll hit the ground running in style! For the hiring manager, this template showcases your strategic planning skills and readiness to make an impact from day one. As the new publicist, it provides a roadmap to navigate your transition smoothly, outlining goals, strategies, and tactics for the crucial first 90 days. Stand out, impress, and set yourself up for success with ClickUp's dynamic template for public relations pros!
- Set clear goals for the first 30, 60, and 90 days
- Strategize communication campaigns to boost media coverage
- Demonstrate your ability to enhance brand reputation and meet business objectives
Publicist 30-60-90 Day Plan Benefits
Starting a new role in public relations or pitching a new client? The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Publicists is your secret weapon for success, offering benefits for both the hiring manager and the employee:
For the Hiring Manager:
- Gain insight into the candidate's strategic thinking and planning abilities
- Understand how the candidate aligns their goals with the company's objectives
- Evaluate the candidate's approach to building media relationships and enhancing brand visibility
For the Employee:
- Set clear goals and objectives for the first 30, 60, and 90 days in the new role
- Develop a roadmap to strategically execute communication campaigns and media outreach
- Showcase your ability to drive results, generate media coverage, and boost brand reputation
Main Elements of 30-60-90 Day Plan For Publicists
Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Publicists template, designed to help you strategically plan and execute communication campaigns effectively in a new role or when pitching a new client. Here's what you can expect:
- Custom Statuses: Track progress with statuses like Complete, In Progress, To Do, and Waiting On Client, ensuring clear visibility for both the hiring manager and employee
- Custom Fields: Utilize custom fields such as Who's in Charge and Onboarding Stage to assign responsibilities and track progress during the onboarding process
- Custom Views: Access different perspectives with views like References, Onboarding Board, Chat, Calendar, Start Here, Onboarding Plan, and Onboarding Progress, ensuring comprehensive planning and progress tracking for successful communication campaigns
For hiring managers, this template provides insight into the employee's strategic planning skills and progress. For employees, it offers a structured approach to achieving communication goals effectively within the first 90 days.
How To Use This 30-60-90 Day Plan For Publicists
Congratulations on your new role as a publicist! To hit the ground running and make a stellar impression, follow these steps to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Publicists effectively. This plan will help you align your goals with the company's objectives and showcase your value within the first three months.
1. Understand the Company and Industry
For the Hiring Manager:
Ensure the new publicist takes the time to thoroughly research the company, its products or services, and the industry landscape. Understanding the brand's voice, target audience, and current marketing strategies is crucial for effective PR campaigns.
Use the Board view in ClickUp to provide visual insights into the company's background, competitor analysis, and industry trends.
For the New Publicist:
Dedicate time to immerse yourself in the company culture, brand identity, and industry trends. This foundational knowledge will serve as a solid base for crafting compelling PR strategies and messaging.
Create tasks in ClickUp to research the company, competitors, and industry trends.
2. Develop a Comprehensive PR Strategy
For the Hiring Manager:
Encourage the publicist to create a detailed PR strategy for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This plan should include goals, key performance indicators (KPIs), target media outlets, and proposed campaigns to increase brand visibility.
Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set measurable objectives for each phase of the plan.
For the New Publicist:
Craft a PR strategy outlining your approach to media relations, press releases, influencer partnerships, and crisis management. Be sure to align your tactics with the company's overall marketing objectives.
Use Custom Fields in ClickUp to track progress on different elements of your PR strategy.
3. Establish Media Relationships
For the Hiring Manager:
Recommend the publicist to start building relationships with key media contacts early on. Securing placements in relevant publications and securing interviews can significantly boost the company's visibility.
Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline the process of reaching out to media contacts and following up on pitches.
For the New Publicist:
Begin reaching out to journalists, bloggers, and influencers to introduce yourself and the company's story. Cultivating these relationships will be vital for successful PR campaigns in the upcoming months.
Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule follow-ups and track media outreach efforts.
4. Measure Results and Adapt
For the Hiring Manager:
Emphasize the importance of tracking PR campaign results and analyzing data to determine what strategies are working best. Encourage the publicist to be flexible and adapt their approach based on performance metrics.
Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize campaign performance and track PR metrics such as media mentions, website traffic, and social media engagement.
For the New Publicist:
Regularly monitor the success of your PR initiatives by analyzing media coverage, website traffic, and social media engagement. Use this data to refine your strategies and focus on tactics that drive the most significant results.
Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to review campaign performance and make adjustments as needed.
Get Started with ClickUp’s Publicist 30-60-90 Day Plan
Publicists and PR enthusiasts can utilize the ClickUp 30-60-90 Day Plan Template to strategically plan and execute communication campaigns for the first 90 days in a new role or when pitching to a new client.
To get started with the 30-60-90 Day Plan For Publicists:
- Add the template to your Workspace and specify the location where you want to apply it.
- Invite team members and clients to collaborate effectively from the beginning.
Now, maximize the template's potential to excel in your PR strategies:
- Use the References View to gather all essential materials and information.
- Utilize the Onboarding Board View to track progress and tasks during the onboarding process.
- Engage in real-time discussions with the Chat View to ensure seamless communication.
- Plan and schedule tasks effectively with the Calendar View.
- Start your journey with the Start Here View for a clear roadmap.
- Create a detailed Onboarding Plan with the respective view.
- Monitor progress and milestones with the Onboarding Progress View.
Stay organized with four different statuses: Complete, In Progress, To Do, Waiting On Client, and leverage two custom fields: Who's in charge, Onboarding Stage, to streamline workflows and enhance collaboration.