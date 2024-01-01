Ready to ace your new publicist role? Let's get planning with ClickUp today!

Starting a new role as a publicist can be both thrilling and daunting. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Publicists template, you'll hit the ground running in style! For the hiring manager, this template showcases your strategic planning skills and readiness to make an impact from day one. As the new publicist, it provides a roadmap to navigate your transition smoothly, outlining goals, strategies, and tactics for the crucial first 90 days.

Starting a new role in public relations or pitching a new client? The 30-60-90 Day Plan for Publicists is your secret weapon for success, offering benefits for both the hiring manager and the employee:

For hiring managers, this template provides insight into the employee's strategic planning skills and progress. For employees, it offers a structured approach to achieving communication goals effectively within the first 90 days.

Welcome to ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan For Publicists template, designed to help you strategically plan and execute communication campaigns effectively in a new role or when pitching a new client. Here's what you can expect:

Congratulations on your new role as a publicist! To hit the ground running and make a stellar impression, follow these steps to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan for Publicists effectively. This plan will help you align your goals with the company's objectives and showcase your value within the first three months.

1. Understand the Company and Industry

For the Hiring Manager:

Ensure the new publicist takes the time to thoroughly research the company, its products or services, and the industry landscape. Understanding the brand's voice, target audience, and current marketing strategies is crucial for effective PR campaigns.

Use the Board view in ClickUp to provide visual insights into the company's background, competitor analysis, and industry trends.

For the New Publicist:

Dedicate time to immerse yourself in the company culture, brand identity, and industry trends. This foundational knowledge will serve as a solid base for crafting compelling PR strategies and messaging.

Create tasks in ClickUp to research the company, competitors, and industry trends.

2. Develop a Comprehensive PR Strategy

For the Hiring Manager:

Encourage the publicist to create a detailed PR strategy for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This plan should include goals, key performance indicators (KPIs), target media outlets, and proposed campaigns to increase brand visibility.

Utilize Goals in ClickUp to set measurable objectives for each phase of the plan.

For the New Publicist:

Craft a PR strategy outlining your approach to media relations, press releases, influencer partnerships, and crisis management. Be sure to align your tactics with the company's overall marketing objectives.

Use Custom Fields in ClickUp to track progress on different elements of your PR strategy.

3. Establish Media Relationships

For the Hiring Manager:

Recommend the publicist to start building relationships with key media contacts early on. Securing placements in relevant publications and securing interviews can significantly boost the company's visibility.

Utilize Automations in ClickUp to streamline the process of reaching out to media contacts and following up on pitches.

For the New Publicist:

Begin reaching out to journalists, bloggers, and influencers to introduce yourself and the company's story. Cultivating these relationships will be vital for successful PR campaigns in the upcoming months.

Use the Calendar view in ClickUp to schedule follow-ups and track media outreach efforts.

4. Measure Results and Adapt

For the Hiring Manager:

Emphasize the importance of tracking PR campaign results and analyzing data to determine what strategies are working best. Encourage the publicist to be flexible and adapt their approach based on performance metrics.

Utilize Dashboards in ClickUp to visualize campaign performance and track PR metrics such as media mentions, website traffic, and social media engagement.

For the New Publicist:

Regularly monitor the success of your PR initiatives by analyzing media coverage, website traffic, and social media engagement. Use this data to refine your strategies and focus on tactics that drive the most significant results.

Create recurring tasks in ClickUp to review campaign performance and make adjustments as needed.