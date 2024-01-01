Make your mark, impress your new team, and accelerate your success with ClickUp's game-changing template today!

Starting a new role as a general manager can be both thrilling and overwhelming. But fear not - with ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for General Managers template, you can hit the ground running and make a lasting impact from day one. This template empowers you to:

Establishing a strong foundation as a general manager is crucial for success in a new role. The 30-60-90 Day Plan for General Managers offers a structured approach to ramping up effectively by:

To ensure a successful onboarding experience for both the hiring manager and the new general manager, ClickUp’s 30-60-90 Day Plan for General Managers template includes:

When stepping into a new role as a General Manager, having a clear plan in place can set you up for success. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to utilize the 30-60-90 Day Plan For General Managers template in ClickUp, addressing both the hiring manager and the employee:

1. Understand the Template

For the hiring manager: Familiarize yourself with the 30-60-90 Day Plan For General Managers template in ClickUp. This structured plan will outline key goals and milestones for the new General Manager during their first three months. It provides a roadmap for success and helps in tracking progress effectively.

For the employee: Make sure to review the template to understand the expectations set for your first three months in the role. This will give you a clear idea of what is expected of you and help you align your efforts with the company's objectives.

Use the Goals feature in ClickUp to set clear objectives for each phase of the plan.

2. Set Clear Goals

For the hiring manager: Define specific, measurable goals for the General Manager to achieve in the first 30, 60, and 90 days. These goals should align with the company's strategic objectives and provide a clear direction for the new hire.

For the employee: Work with your hiring manager to set realistic and achievable goals for each phase of the plan. This collaboration will ensure that both parties are on the same page regarding expectations and deliverables.

Utilize the Gantt chart feature in ClickUp to visualize the timeline for achieving each goal.

3. Create Actionable Tasks

For the hiring manager: Break down each goal into actionable tasks and milestones. Assign responsibilities and deadlines to ensure that progress is being made according to the plan.

For the employee: Take ownership of the tasks assigned to you and make sure to complete them within the specified timeframes. Communicate any challenges or roadblocks to your hiring manager to seek guidance and support.

Use the Tasks feature in ClickUp to create and assign tasks related to each goal.

4. Regularly Review and Adjust

For the hiring manager: Schedule regular check-ins with the General Manager to review progress, provide feedback, and make any necessary adjustments to the plan. This ongoing communication will help in addressing any issues early on and keeping the new hire motivated.

For the employee: Actively participate in review meetings and use feedback to improve performance. Be open to making adjustments to the plan based on the changing needs of the role or the organization.

Utilize the Dashboards feature in ClickUp to track progress and visualize the achievements made during each phase of the plan.