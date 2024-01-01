Starting a new nursing role can be both exciting and overwhelming for registered nurses and their hiring managers. With ClickUp's 30-60-90 Day Plan for Registered Nurses template, you can hit the ground running and ensure a seamless onboarding process that sets you up for success.

In the fast-paced world of healthcare, a 30-60-90 Day Plan for Registered Nurses is a game-changer for both the hiring manager and the new employee. Here's why this template is crucial:

Starting a new role as a Registered Nurse can be both exciting and overwhelming. By following these four steps using the 30-60-90 Day Plan in ClickUp, both the hiring manager and the new employee can ensure a smooth transition and set clear expectations for success.

1. Collaborate on goals and expectations

For the hiring manager and the new Registered Nurse, it's crucial to establish clear goals and expectations for the first 30, 60, and 90 days. This will help align everyone on what success looks like and how progress will be measured.

For the Hiring Manager: Use Goals in ClickUp to outline performance objectives and key milestones for the new nurse.

Utilize a Doc in ClickUp to document personal goals and expectations for the first three months.

2. Create a comprehensive onboarding plan

Develop a detailed onboarding plan that covers essential training, orientation sessions, shadowing opportunities, and introductions to key team members. This will help the new nurse acclimate quickly and feel supported in their new role.

For the Hiring Manager: Set up a Gantt chart in ClickUp to visualize the onboarding timeline and tasks.

Engage with the tasks in ClickUp to complete training modules and familiarize yourself with department protocols.

3. Set up regular check-ins and feedback sessions

Establish regular touchpoints between the hiring manager and the new nurse to provide feedback, address any challenges, and celebrate achievements. Open communication is key to fostering a positive working relationship and ensuring continuous improvement.

For the Hiring Manager: Use Automations in ClickUp to schedule recurring feedback sessions with the new nurse.

Keep track of feedback received and action items in a Table view in ClickUp for easy reference.

4. Review, reflect, and adjust

After the initial 30, 60, and 90-day periods, both the hiring manager and the new nurse should come together to review progress, reflect on successes and areas for improvement, and adjust goals for the future.